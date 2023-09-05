BENNINGTON — Ready for a fun, easy trip this fall? The Bennington Senior Center's got you covered.
The center is sponsoring a trip to Radio City Music Hall on Thursday, Nov. 30. Pickup times and pricing will be announced.
Participants will head to New York City to see the world famous Rockettes and their Holiday Spectacular. You will have a little time to take in the sights and sounds of the Big Apple during the holiday season. After the show everyone will head to Carmine’s Restaurant for dinner on your own.
For more information, call the Senior Center at 802-442-1052 or 802-447-9714.