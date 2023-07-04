The Bennington Senior Center is located at 124 Pleasant Street.
The regular hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Center will be closed on Wednesday, July 19, for the Annual Senior Picnic. The picnic will be start at 11:30 a.m. at the Willow Park Pavilion, Cost is $5. Food provided by Meals on Wheels, and there will be music.
The Annual Ice Cream Social will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 16, starting at 1 p.m. at the Senior Center. There will be a talk by the Bennington Historical Society.
The Senior Center Pot Luck will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 20, starting at 11:30 a.m. at the Senior Center (serving begins at noon).
Sign up no later than the Friday before each event.
For more information, contact the Senior Center at 802-442-1052.