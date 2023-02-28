BENNINGTON — Like Paul Simon sang, “I’m going to Graceland.”
Well, 50 Bennington area seniors are going to Graceland — along with other sites throughout Nashville and Memphis — for eight nights in late April/early May. Run by the Bennington Senior Center, the trip, at $1,625 double occupancy, is full (sorry, those who didn’t make the cutoff).
“You can’t go to Memphis without doing that,” said Senior Center volunteer Eleanor Madison of the Graceland stop.
Also full, with a waiting list, is the Center’s trip to see the play “Hamilton” at Proctors Theatre in Schenectady, N.Y. on March 23. “Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, ‘Hamilton’ has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre — a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education," the Center advertised.
According to Madison, who helps coordinate events, 40 Bennington area folks are heading to the matinee show and dinner afterwards at the 76 Diner in Latham, N.Y.
But not to fear; there are still upcoming shows and smaller events for seniors to sign up for.
She’s working on three trips to see shows at the Mac-Haydn Theatre in Chatham, N.Y. in June, July and August. In addition, the Center plans bus trips to Crossgates Mall in Albany and other regional malls, candlestick bowling in Adams, Mass., the Southern Vermont Arts Center in Manchester, Vt., as well as regional restaurants and other outings.
For information on trips and other classes and events at the Bennington Senior Center, pick up a copy of the Bennington Senior & Community News newsletter in the Bennington Banner or around town, or see the newsletter online at https://issuu.com/newenglandnewspapers/docs/bennington_senior_community_news_january_february_. In addition, interested seniors can call the Center at 802-442-1052, or visit at 124 Pleasant St #3.