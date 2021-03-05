BENNINGTON — Southwestern Vermont Medical Center is beginning a comprehensive health assessment of the communities that it serves. Conducted every three years, the Community Health Needs Assessment process allows SVMC to understand the current health needs of its region, assess the services available to residents, and identify where and how improvements can be made.
“The past year has illustrated the importance of accessible health services and the need to reduce health inequities,” said Pamela Duchene, SVMC’s chief nursing officer and vice president of Patient Care Services. “A wide range of voices from our region are needed to help guide SVMC in continuing to provide exceptional care and comfort for our community.”
Information and opinions will be collected using a digital survey as well as through a series of virtual community forums. The short, anonymous survey will ascertain health and wellness information from respondents and will help to identify health-related priorities at the community-level. Additionally, community forums will allow for robust discussion about current needs and what steps are needed to improve the long-term health of all area residents. Those who complete the survey or attend a forum can opt to be included in a drawing to receive one of ten $50 gift cards.
“Together, the survey and forums will provide vital information about the communities that we serve,” said Rory Price, the health system’s coordinator of Population Health. “While SVMC is always looking for feedback from our community, the Community Health Needs Assessment process offers a wonderful chance for a deeper discussion about the barriers to good health that exist locally. Through this process, we can identify solutions and areas for improvement to support long and healthy lives for everyone in our community.”
A link to the electronic survey will soon be published at svhealthcare.org, and included in SVMC’s weekly e-newsletter as well as on the hospital’s social media pages.
Five community forums are scheduled from 6-7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday evenings beginning on March 23. Attendees are encouraged to register for and attend the forum associated with the town in which they reside:
• March 23: Manchester and the Northshire
• March 25: Wilmington and the Deerfield Valley
• March 30: Hoosick Falls, N.Y.
• April 1: Williamstown, Mass., and the Northern Berkshires
• April 6: Bennington and the Southshire
Visit svhealthcare.org/Classes-Events to register to attend a community forum. Those with questions about the Community Health Needs Assessment process or with questions to submit for discussion can contact Price at rory.price@svhealthcare.org or 802-440-4024.