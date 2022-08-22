BENNINGTON — Southwestern Vermont Medical Center, part of Southwestern Vermont Health Care, recently announced the hire of Dr. Disha Geriani as a pulmonologist and as the medical director of critical care at SVMC.
“Dr. Geriani has a rich background of skills and experience, and we are exceedingly pleased to welcome her to this important dual role,” said Dr. Trey Dobson, chief medical officer of SVMC and an emergency medicine physician with Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center. “She will work closely with our hospital medicine physicians, surgeons, tele-ICU physicians and staff from Dartmouth Health, and our critical care nursing team to expand our inpatient acuity and outpatient services over the next several years.”
Geriani received her medical degree from Kasturba Medical College in Mangalore, India. She completed her residency in internal medicine at Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center in New York and a fellowship in pulmonary and critical care medicine with Spectrum Health and Michigan State University. She is board certified in internal medicine and pulmonology by the American Board of Internal Medicine.
With the appointment, Geriani will see patients with problems related to lung function, perform bronchoscopy procedures and provide critical care in SVMC’s Intensive Care Unit.
“I am very excited to be a part of SVMC, a place where my goals of bringing the highest quality pulmonary and critical care to the community resonate with those of the hospital team,” Geriani said. “I aspire to provide the kind of care to my patients that I would expect my own family members to have, and it is great to see all my colleagues sharing and striving for the same.”
Through advanced testing and treatment of conditions including COPD, asthma and apnea, SVMC pulmonology helps patients manage their condition, minimize health consequences and lead fuller lives. Geriani will see patients in suite 307 of the medical office building, which is located at 140 Hospital Drive. For more information, call 802-447-4555.