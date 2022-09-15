BENNINGTON — The news was good for Southwestern Vermont Medical Center from Montpelier this week — preliminary approval of the hospital's request for a 6.35 percent increase in its budget for the upcoming year over 2002.
A team, including hospital President Tom Dee, appeared before the state’s regulatory Green Mountain Care Board last month to ask for a $188,872,209 budget for fiscal 2023, citing a projected $1.3 million loss for fiscal 2022. The board is charged with controlling health care costs and improving health care outcomes, and approves — or disapproves — hospital budget requests.
Dee said Thursday that he’s pleased with the preliminary approval of the budget request. He cautioned, however, that the increase stabilizes the budget for 2023, but a great deal of uncertainty nationally and industrywide clouds the hospital’s ability to predict future budget issues with any clarity.
He said the increase approved was “higher than what we like to see or even request, but these are special times.”
“I’m very concerned about workforce. Can we compete? Can we attract people? Retain our workforce?” Dee said when asked about his ability to control costs going forward. “That’s the worry I’m hearing from every single hospital I talk to.”
He said the workforce shortages are affecting every level of staffing, adding that in his 40 years in health care, “this is territory we haven’t been in.” And the challenges aren’t limited to the health care industry, he said. “This is being faced in every industry.”
The workforce shortage isn’t the only factor driving hospital expenses higher. Dee cited the rising cost of drugs, overall inflation and the high cost of patients’ mental health needs.
“Every place has its own nuances. But speaking broadly, the issues are similar across the state and across the nation, to be honest,” he said.
According to SVMC’s budget presentation, while operating revenue was up nearly $8 million in 2022, the hospital’s expenses rose $12.6 million. That was driven by salaries and wages projected at more than $6.3 million over the FY 22 spending plan — a 12 percent increase — as well as $4 million in indirect COVID-related costs, temporary physician costs over $1 million and more than $1.3 million attributable to inflation. SVMC’s proposed budget includes a 14.9 percent increase in salary and wage costs over the budgeted amount for 2022.
Planning for a stable budget going forward is difficult because the uncertainty in those issues remains, including the trajectory of the COVID-19 virus.
“I agree that the COVID situation is much more stable,” Dee said. But, he added, “I don’t know if it’s going to rear its head again."
Dee said he doesn’t expect health care operations and budgeting to return to pre-pandemic days.
“I think it’s requiring all of us to think outside the box,” he said, suggesting increased use of a virtual workforce, cross-training and shared services as examples.