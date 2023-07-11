Bullies want a reaction to their bullying. And most bullies need an audience. Having people watch, or even join in on the "fun," empowers a bully. The same thing goes for cyberbullying. Many cyberbullies look for ways to involve their peers in a "cyberfight" or other cruel behavior on the internet. Students need to know how to respond to cyberbullying. Discuss the following with your children.
How to respond if you are in a cyberfight
Email or text the following:
• "I really don't want to talk about this online."
• "I think it's easier to talk about this over the phone or in person."
• "Can I call you right now? (Or "Can we talk tomorrow at school at [suggested time]?").
If the other person continues the fight, log off.
What to do if you are being cyberbullied
People who cyberbully do so because it makes them feel powerful. Anything you can do to give the impression that you are not bothered will make it less satisfying for the cyberbully. For example:
• Turn off your computer or cell phone: Being ignored gets boring for the bully.
• Block mean messages: Seventy-one percent of teens think that blocking abusive messages is the most effective way to prevent cyberbullying. ISPs, email programs and social network programs have information about blocking messages.
• Do not respond or cyberbully back: You do not have to be a doormat, but do not be provoked into retaliating because that is exactly what the bully wants. Do not play their game!
• Talk to an adult you trust: Let them know what you need them to do (and not do) to put a stop to the bullying. It is also a good idea to try and tell the people that you live with. Being bullied can cause changes in your behavior that will worry them. If they know what is going on, they will be more understanding.
• Print it out or save it: If you are receiving bullying messages of any kind, print them out or save them. You, and the adults in your life, may want the evidence if you ever decide to take action against a cyberbully.
• Address your feelings: Being bullied can feel really bad. Talk to a friend or trusted adult, write out your feelings in a journal, or express your feelings through art, music or creative writing.
• Participate in activities that you are good at and make you feel good: Being bullied is upsetting. Being involved in activities you enjoy can help cancel out the way the cyberbullying makes you feel.