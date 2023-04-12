It’s halfway between midnight and dawn, and Marcel Holland is driving a familiar route down dark streets to the emergency room. Marcel is a recovery coach with the Turning Point Center of Bennington. He works with individuals with substance use disorder and alcohol use disorder. He splits his time between coaching clients and helping people in crisis who are brought to the ER, often in the late hours of the night. Marcel uses his training, plus the insights from his own 25-year recovery journey, to help people get their lives back.
Marcel worked as an executive chef for over 30 years, which helps him stay focused in stressful situations. His work as a recovery coach is guided by his personal mantra: “It’s my responsibility as a human being to help other human beings.”
“I grew up in Readsboro, a small town of about 600 just over the mountain. From there, I went off to Georgia for the Army. Then I came back to the Berkshires, where raised my two children.
“I worked as an executive chef for 30-something years. I had a TV show and a radio show at one point, and was good at what I did. Now, I sell food to restaurants. I’m door to door all day long. My day job led me to many different places, but I moved back to Bennington five years ago.
“As a child I grew up in an alcoholic, dysfunctional family, and as a result, I went into a life of addiction. My life and all of my relationships with people were dysfunctional. I was fearful and anxious. I couldn’t help people and could barely help myself. On the outside, friends would say, ‘He looks good.’ On the inside, I was living in inner turmoil. And I ended up going into a 12-step program at the age of 26.
“A few years ago, my personal faith opened the doors for me to begin to think about helping people. Because of my own dysfunction, I had been so locked, and my faith helped me open up and think about what I had to offer others. That’s what lead me to Turning Point. I wanted to give back and help.
“The whole opioid crisis came; then the pandemic came. At that time I was working from home, because you couldn’t go out anywhere. I started taking recovery coach classes online, and got certified by the state of Vermont as a recovery coach. And then I began to work in the emergency department at the hospital, four nights a week on call.
“Here’s how I frequently spend my nights. Someone may come into the ER after getting into an accident, because they were driving while impaired. Or someone may have overdosed. The ER will call me if that person wants to talk with a recovery coach from Turning Point. The call might come at 3 a.m. That doesn’t matter. I’ll go in and spend an hour with them, find out about their life, and begin to work with them right there in the ER. If they become a client of mine, I’ll see them weekly.
“I listen closely. Recovery is one of those things where that person has to want it and be willing to do the work; otherwise it becomes a continuous struggle. It’s just like recovering from a leg injury. If you don’t stretch your leg, it’s not going to get better. That ‘want’ doesn’t always show up in our first meeting. It could take seeing someone 16 times in the ER. Then on the 17th visit, the light bulbs come on, the bells ring, and that person says, ‘I’ve had enough. Just help me.’
“I’m 100 percent convinced that trauma is the common thread for everyone I work with. Substance use disorder and alcohol use disorder are always responses to something traumatic in their lives, not a personal failure. It’s very important to withhold judgment. I’ve seen how, with the opioid crisis we have going on, there can be judgment from the community toward someone who is struggling. We judge them instead of loving them and giving them the tools they need to make healthier choices.
“From a community perspective, there are also misconceptions about what the problem is and who is affected; that the problem is entirely opioid addiction. The numbers are showing that's not fact. Less than a third struggle with opioids, and over two thirds struggle with alcohol and other addictions. And people with SUD and AUD can be from anywhere on the socio-economic spectrum.
“That absence of judgment is what I really love about Turning Point. It's a place where anyone can go to talk with someone to find out what it is that's making their life not so good. That person can be someone who's homeless or somebody in a three-piece suit who goes to work every day, makes great pay, and it looks like everything's great. But on the inside, things aren’t so great.
“I’ve learned that ‘community’ is at the heart of the recovery process, because when you're actively using, you’re experiencing the opposite of community. You’re alone in the dark, disconnected. When you come out of out of addiction, you begin to learn how to connect again. It's a very slow process. It took me 25 years, even sober, to get through my own dysfunction. Getting clean requires much more than going into a recovery program for two weeks and then coming out thinking it’s all better. It takes time and ongoing work and support.
“That’s where community-wide involvement comes in. People need jobs and places to live. They need to relearn the processes of working steadily and paying the rent on time. They didn’t have that structure before, but it’s what they need now. I can understand the fears that some employers and landlords have, but if we don’t take a chance on our fellow humans, we’re losing out on becoming the kind of community we aspire to be. We need to all come together and give each other a chance.
“That’s where my hope lies. I know that we were created to love one another, and to be there for one another. Are there nights when I’m exhausted? Absolutely. But every time I go to the ER and meet somebody, I feel gratitude for the ability to help someone begin that process of reconnection again, human to human.”