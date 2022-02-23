BRATTLEBORO — At two of southern Vermont's medical centers, wait times to see a specialist range on average from 44 days at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital to 97 days at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center.
Statewide, average wait times varied depending on what specialist a patient needed to see, from 29 days for general surgery to 140 days for dermatology.
Those numbers come from the Vermont Wait Times Report, which was issued Wednesday by the Agency of Human Services, the Green Mountain Care Board, and the Department of Financial Regulation.
"I know as a physician that long wait times are not helpful for anyone, patients nor providers," said Dr. Kathleen McGraw, chief medical officer at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital, during an online forum hosted by the Vermont Association of Hospitals and Health Systems.
Jeff Tieman, president and CEO of VAHHS, noted that providing health care in a rural state like Vermont "is extremely challenging."
"We all deserve to access the medical care we need when and where we need it," he said. "Unfortunately, especially here in Vermont, they're just not always the right number of physicians and nurses and other staff in every specialty to make sure that always happens, there just isn't."
The assessment that informed the report has been underway since August of 2021, during a pandemic that disrupted health care delivery "in every conceivable way," noted Tieman.
The report used various methodologies to compare services and wait times for medical appointments, including a "secret shopper" survey of more than 1,000 phone calls between December 2021 and January 2022 to hospitals around the state from "patients" seeking referrals to a specialist.
"We have concerns about the secret shopper exercise, which was conducted during a major surge period of the pandemic, and put unneeded stress on hospital staff members at a very difficult time," said Tieman. "It also produced results that may not be complete, or at least a completely accurate reflection of wait times, given the large number of hospital staff who were out at the time with COVID or quarantine as those calls were placed."
"These calls consumed precious staff time while hospitals were inundated with patients, reducing services and experiencing historic staff shortages due to COVID infections and quarantines," states a news release from VAHHS.
In addition to the secret shopper phone calls, the three agencies convened public forums and solicited written patient experiences. Medical providers from around the state were also invited to contribute. The report also used health claims data and chart audits.
"Providing medical care during COVID has been extremely challenging for all of our frontline staff, our doctors, our nurses and all of our other care," said McGraw, who is also a member of VAHHS' board of trustees. "In our most difficult times, we have had to triage and limit some less urgent services in order to provide that which was most necessary. We deferred some elective surgeries in order to accommodate the most urgent surgeries while also caring for COVID inpatients."
At the same time, she said, hospitals around the state added telehealth infrastructure while creating procedures for COVID testing and vaccination.
Nonetheless, she said, the crisis "[has] made us stronger, more resilient than we ever dreamed possible. And it has affirmed our commitment to working tirelessly to doing the right thing for our patients in the hospital, in the [emergency department] and in the outpatient setting."
Vermont has a network of 14 non-profit hospitals that work collaboratively, said McGraw.
"With all of this concentrated focus and collaborative response, Vermont has been able to lead the nation in response to the pandemic, more vaccination, more testing, fewer deaths," she said, while acknowledging the state's hospitals have to develop strategies to reduce wait times.
"The data in the state of Vermont’s Wait Time Report highlighting the barrier to accessing certain specialties in the Bennington region is both concerning and requires action," said Tom Dee, CEO at SVMC. "This has been an ongoing challenge for SVMC and other hospitals nationwide."
Dee noted there are many unique issues for Vermont, such as the state's aging population and the changing demand to develop the appropriate services, as well as the recruitment of specialty physicians and nurses to a rural setting.
"The pandemic exacerbated this problem, similar to how the lack of housing and staffing shortages became barriers," said Dee, who said SVMC "has worked tirelessly" to develop its services to meet the needs of the communities we serve.
"Our growing partnership with Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health is a strategic effort to address wait times that goes back nearly 10 years," he said, "Over the past two years, we have recruited approximately 20 physicians, physician assistants, and nurse practitioners that practice the specialties indicated in the report, including endocrinology, gastroenterology, general surgery, gynecology, neurology, orthopedic surgery, pain management, pulmonology and urology — a higher rate than at any time during the past decade. "
The report details a series of recommendations to address wait times. Chief among these is for the Department of Financial Regulation to request authority from the Vermont Legislature to systematically collect wait time data and make it available to the public. The move would make Vermont unique among states in monitoring this issue, said the news release from the VAHHS. Currently only Veterans Affairs hospitals regularly publish wait time estimates.
The report’s other recommendations include asking hospitals and health care entities to prioritize wait times at the highest levels, coordinate with each other to share successful strategies, and make operational changes to speed the referral process.
"If there’s a silver lining here, it’s that we can use this moment to reshape the health of our communities," stated Ena Backus, director of Health Care Reform in Vermont, in a news release from the three state agencies.
The news release from VAHHS noted that hospitals are leading with hundreds of efforts underway to address staffing shortages, improve care and reduce wait times. Some examples include: UVM Health Network’s comprehensive multi-year Access Action Plan; and Brattleboro Memorial Hospital’s accelerated certified medical assistant partnership with the Community College of Vermont.
"Clearly, the problem of access to specialty access is a complex one, and will not be resolved quickly or easily," said Douglas DiVello, president and CEO of Grace Cottage Hospital in Townshend, which was not mentioned in the report.
"Perhaps this is because we are the only hospital in the state that doesn’t provide specialty services such as cardiology, dermatology, etc.," he said.
DiVello said looking at the report, it doesn't appear Grace Cottage was factored in at all.
"It would have been a nice courtesy if the report were shared with hospital leaders before it was released to the public," he said. "Unfortunately, I did not have access to the report until after it was presented publicly."
Grace Cottage wasn't included because it offers mostly pediatrics and primary care, neither of which were surveyed, according to the team that compiled the report, said Stephanie Brackin, information management officer for the Vermont Department of Financial Regulation.