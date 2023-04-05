MANCHESTER — For years, Jean Morris’ adult children had been promising that one day they would teach their mother how to use her iPhone and tablet to better connect with others. With busy lives of their own, though, that day never happened.
Not wanting to wait around any longer, Morris, who lives in Manchester, signed up for a tech class last fall that was being held at the Manchester Community Library.
The class, designed and hosted by NeverTechLate — a company whose mission is “to improve social and cognitive engagement in older adults to help counteract the potentially devastating health impact of isolation,” according to its founder and CEO, Florence J. Mauchant — didn’t disappoint.
In just eight sessions, Morris was a computer whiz. Well, maybe not on the level of a Steve Jobs or a Mark Zuckerberg, but still she was able to tap into all the tech world had to offer — video calls, emails, Google searches — and do so safely, learning the red flags of cybercrime that many people fall victim to.
“I wanted to be up to speed with the world,” said Morris.
Morris was back at the Manchester Library on Tuesday for yet another session of NeverTechLate. Only this time she wasn’t a student. She was there to assist Mauchant and two NeverTechLate teachers who “zoomed” in for the class.
“It’s great to be back helping, and it refreshes my brain,” said Morris of the new class of soon-to-be senior techies who are meeting twice weekly till the program concludes on April 27.
Mauchant began NeverTechLate four years ago to enrich the lives of older adults who are dealing with social isolation and to counteract the potentially devastating health impact of isolation. She didn’t realize then how prophetic her vision for such a business would be.
When the pandemic forced a global sheltering-in-place mandate in 2020, connecting with others online became a lifeline for those of all ages, but especially seniors. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), adults 50 years and older experience more depression and health problems when isolated. In one study, the CDC found that loneliness was associated with a 29 percent increased risk of heart disease and a 32 percent increased risk of stroke.
Becoming tech savvy, though, is more than about battling isolation. It’s about keeping in step with how many things are now done these days.
“It’s important for the older population to learn how to use their tablets to make doctor’s appointments and shop for groceries,” said Mauchant.
Those gathered at the class on Tuesday admitted their confidence was low when it came to using their devices. When asked to rate it on a scale of one to five, many said “1.” One student said she mainly used her tablet to play a game of solitaire. Mauchant assured her that would no longer be the case at the end of the course.
“Our main program focuses on how to use a tablet, Zoom, and safely navigate the internet to promote social connection and lifelong learning,” she said.
When asked what was the hardest challenge that NeverTechLate students had to overcome, Mauchant’s answer had nothing to do with technology.
“The hardest thing for folks is to come to the class. As we know, as we get older it does get harder to learn something new,” said Mauchant, adding, though, that she does see students well into their 90s.
Seniors aren’t the only group in need of tech education. Mauchant says her company is exploring helping those in the workplace learn vital skills such as working with Excel spreadsheets.