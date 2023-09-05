BENNINGTON — The Bennington Senior Center, located at 124 Pleasant St., offers the following classes and events during the week:
MONDAYS
Painting Group: This informal group meets Mondays & Fridays, but painters are welcome to work on their own at any time. The group works from photographs, calendar art, and old masters. Bring your own painting materials; group size limited to 8-10 participants. Come when you can, receive hints from each other, and enjoy some good conversation! 9 a.m. to noon, no fee.
Leslie Sansone Walking: These walking exercises are fun and easy! One to three mile aerobic walking video. The class is great for those in need of light to moderate movement and great fun with friends. The class is tailored to the needs/wants of the group each day. At 9 a.m. No fee.
Beginner Ukulele: Learn the basics! Call the instructor for more information. 10:15 a.m. Instructor: Henry Simpatico at 802-379-6043. No fee
Ukulele: Strum along with others at this gathering of musically minded folks. Beginners to seasoned players, this group also plays at community functions. Call the instructor for more information. 11 a.m. Instructor: Henry Simpatico at 802-379-6043. No fee.
Cards & Games: Group decides the game. It may be cards, board games, Yahtzee…. the possibilities are nearly endless! 1 p.m. No fee.
TUESDAYS
Bone Builders: This low impact exercise, run through RSVP, promotes strength through weight training, plus helps with both balance and bone density. Class may include open discussion about nutrition, disease prevention, and alternate exercises. Class leader varies. 8:30 a.m. or 10 a.m. No fee.
Fall Prevention Tai Chi – LEVEL 1: Falls become an increasing concern as we age. In this class we strive to fend off the stresses of modern life; maintain our agility, balance, and overall health; practice mindfulness; and enjoy the mood-lifting experience of practicing these engaging movement forms with others. This level one class is for new participants, or those feeling the need for more instruction before moving on to level two. Instructor: Carrie Fabricius. 1 p.m., no fee.
WEDNESDAYS
Fall Prevention Tai Chi – LEVEL 2 Just what it says! A continuation from Level 1, this class is for people who have learned and feel comfortable and confident with the first 6 forms. Instructor: Christine Kelleher. 9 a.m. No fee.
Wednesday Movie: Twice a month, come in and enjoy a movie. 1 .p.m. No fee. September 6 & 20. Call ahead for title.
Trivia!: Enjoy some goodhearted competition as you and your team vie for the title of Trivia Champions! We will have a few laughs as we learn new facts. Come join the fun! 1 p.m. September 13 & 27. No fee.
THURSDAYS
Bone Builders: See class description on Tuesday list.
Craft Corner: Bring whatever craft project you are working on. Quilting, crocheting, knitting, weaving, decoupage, coloring, the options abound! We have sewing machines available to use. You bring the materials, we supply the space, coffee, tea, and fellowship. 1 p.m. No fee.
Crochet with Deb: Come and learn basics of crochet and try your hand at an easy project. 1 p.m., Sept. 14 ad 28, Oct. 5 and 6. Instructor: Deb Matte.
FRIDAYS
Painting Group: See group description on Monday list.
BINGO: Come play low stakes, high energy BINGO! 2 cards for $2, additional cards 50 cents each, 6 card maximum. Beverages provided; feel free to bring snacks to share! 1 to 3 p.m.