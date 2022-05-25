BENNINGTON -- Registration for United Counseling Service’s (UCS) 5th Annual Superhero 5K and Kids’ Dash is now open. The race will take place on Saturday, November 5, at 9 a.m. at the Bennington Community Center (formerly the Rec Center) and is open for runners and walkers. Visit ucsvt.org/events to learn more and register.
“Last year’s race was our biggest yet with 200 registered participants, and we’re not slowing down this year,” said Heidi French, Director of Community Relations. “This is a great community event for the whole family, and we encourage everyone to come dressed as their favorite superhero."
Proceeds from this year’s race will benefit The Equine Assisted Therapy program at UCS. This program helps individuals use the true healing power of horses to overcome hurdles they face in their everyday lives. Learn more about this program at kanthakaequine.com.
United Counseling Service’s mission is to build a stronger community by empowering individuals and families to live healthy and meaningful lives. Register for the Superhero 5K at ucsvt.org/events or call (802) 442-5491.