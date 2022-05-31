BENNINGTON — “We do not want the summer to end in a tragedy for anyone.”
That was the message from law enforcement officers from throughout the region Tuesday, as they met in Bennington to promote the See It, Click It, and Commit to It program. Created by Lt. Allen A. Fortin of the Chittenden County Sheriff’s Office, the Click It effort has been a long-running press event to get the word out about the importance of wearing seat belts to save lives on the roadways.
“The use of a seat belt is one of the smartest and safest choices drivers and passengers can make before a motor vehicle moves down the roadway,” Bennington Police Chief Paul Doucette said. Doucette called seat belt motor vehicle safety a top priority for all.
Fortin’s idea behind the Click It event is to partner with trucking companies by placing ‘Click It or Ticket’ placards on trucks to create moving billboards that remind families to buckle up.
Doucette urged urged families to play the “I Spy” game with kids while traveling to look for these placards and discuss with children what they mean and why they are so important.
This year’s event took place at the Bennington Welcome Center on Tuesday morning, with Vermont and New York law enforcement in attendance, as well as trucking companies.
The June 1 date kicks off the start of the 100 Days of Summer, when people will start to travel more often, police said.
“If used properly, (seat belts) can make the difference between surviving a crash and not surviving a crash,” said Paul White, liaison to the Vermont State Highway Safety Office. “Nobody here wants to write a ticket for a seatbelt violation. It’s one of the tools we have to comply with the law and protect themselves, but writing tickets and generating revenue isn’t even part of the conversation.”
National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates that about 15,000 people’s lives are saved in the U.S. every year simply by using a seatbelt. According to the CDC‘s website, motor vehicle crashes are a leading cause of death among those aged 1-54 in the U.S.