Last Sunday’s Healthy Kids Running Series was part of a five-week running program in the spring and fall for kids Pre-K through eighth grade. Each HKRS takes place once a week and offers age appropriate running events, including the 50 and 75 yard dashes, the 1/4 mile, the 1/2 mile and the 1 mile run. Kids compete each week for a chance to earn points. At the end of the Series the boys and girls who accumulate the most points in their respective distances are awarded trophies. All participants receive a medal on Week 5!