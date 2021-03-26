BENNINGTON — Gastroenterologist David L. Furman, MD, has joined the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Putnam Medical Group, Southwestern Vermont Medical Center has announced.
Furman is board-certified in gastroenterology by the American Board of Internal Medicine, and specializes in comprehensive treatment of the digestive system, with a particular focus on neuro-gastroenterology and chronic conditions, such as irritable bowel syndrome, gastroesophageal reflux and chronic abdominal pain syndromes.
A native New Englander, Furman received his medical degree from Boston University school of medicine. He then served for 11 years as an officer and physician in the United States Navy. He completed his internship and residency in internal medicine at the Portsmouth Naval Medical Center in Virginia, where he also served as chief resident in internal medicine.
He completed a fellowship in gastroenterology at Walter Reed Army Hospital in Washington, D.C. and the National Naval Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., and went on to become an assistant professor of medicine at the Uniformed Services University of Health Sciences in Bethesda. Furman was part of the core clinical faculty as an instructor of functional gastrointestinal diseases and motility at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.
Furman is a veteran of the war in Afghanistan, having served there from 2012 – 2013. Most recently Furman has been practicing in the Philadelphia area, where he was selected by his peers as a “Top Doctor” in Main Line Today magazine in 2020. He has received several teaching awards throughout his career.
Southwestern Vermont Medical Center’s gastroenterology practice is part of the SVMC Multispecialty Practice. Its board certified, fellowship-trained gastroenterologists diagnose and treat a full range of digestive disorders including disorders of the stomach, esophagus, intestines, liver and pancreas, and provide comprehensive colon cancer screening. With their supporting medical team they focus on evaluating and managing conditions with the aim of restoring and maintaining good digestive health.