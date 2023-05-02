MANCHESTER — Roughly 28 percent of seniors in the U.S. live alone, according to the Pew Research Center. And while many seek that independence, it can also lead to isolation, loneliness and increased health issues like heart disease.
So, in steps Neighbor to Neighbor – or N2N.
Located in a space donated by the First Congregational Church at 1 Monument Circle (across from The Equinox Resort) in Manchester, N2N’s mission since 2004 has been to help disabled and older members in the community to continue living independently in their homes safely and healthfully for as long as they are able.
“Living independently is a great source of pride, no matter where you are,” said Suzie Eisinger, program director at N2N. But, she added, in areas like rural Vermont, that independence “can sometimes come at a cost of feeling very isolated and very alone, and feeling like you are the only one in the universe.”
Eisinger said the non-profit organization has over 80 members throughout the Northshire, including Dorset, Arlington, Rupert, Pawlet and Peru.
The local services are especially important because the nearest senior centers in the region are in Bennington and Rutland, which can be a transportation challenge for seniors.
“There are very few social outlets for those who are needing them,” she said.
N2N works to meet the practical needs of those living alone. Volunteers drive members to appointments, help with grocery shopping, yard work and errands.
“But we’re not a taxi service,” Eisinger said. “What we pride ourselves on is developing the social relationships that help these people realize they are not alone.”
And to that end, N2N also works to improve the quality of life for the members. Volunteers make friendly phone calls and send notes to seniors, visit those who are confined, and N2N holds social events.
“We’re trying to offer a lot more reasons to get out of the house,” Eisinger said.
On the third Thursday of each month, N2N hosts a potluck luncheon at the church, with programing, entertainment, games or other events. There is a movie matinee every month. And in March the organization started a regular drop-in day at the church. Eisinger said N2N has also just partnered with the Manchester Community Library to provide book deliveries to people in their homes.
Becoming a member – or just as importantly, a volunteer (“We are completely powered by volunteers,” Eisinger said) – is as easy as calling the office at 802-367-7787 or email neighborvt@comcast.net. Financial donations are also welcome and can be mailed to N2N, P.O. Box 226 Manchester Center, VT 05255.
For more information, or to watch a short video about the services offered, visit https://neighbortoneighborvt.org/.