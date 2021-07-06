BENNINGTON — Dr. Lisa Downing-Forget and Rebecca Filson, FNP, both of whom are involved in diversity and inclusion programs at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center, will appear on the next episode of "Medical Matters Weekly with Dr. Trey Dobson."
Downing-Forget is a physician at SVMC Internal Medicine, and Filson is a hospital medicine provider.
The show is produced with cooperation from Catamount Access Television (CAT-TV). Viewers can see Medical Matters Weekly on Facebook at facebook.com/svmedicalcenter and facebook.com/CATTVBennington. The show is also available to view or download a podcast on www.svhealthcare.org/medicalmatters.
Downing-Forget specializes in geriatrics. She earned a bachelor’s in Human Development & Family Studies from Cornell University in New York and holds a master’s in public health with a focus in sociocultural aspects of health from the University of California Los Angeles. She earned her medical degree from Charles Drew University of the University of California Los Angeles and completed a family medicine residency and fellowship in Geriatrics at the University of Rochester in New York. In addition, she holds a Certificate in Medical Direction (CMD).
Filson earned a bachelor’s in sociology from Wesleyan University in Connecticut and a master of science in nursing from the University of San Diego in California. She earned her post-master’s family nurse practitioner certificate from the University of Massachusetts and is board certified by the ANCC. She is a past chairperson of the Professional Practice Council, Critical Care Consortium liaison and Nursing Strategic Planning Committee. She is the founding member of the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee, and currently sits on the hospital Ethics Committee and Peer Support Team.
Both guest are members of SVMC’s Diversity and Inclusion Committee.
After the program, the video will be available on area public access television stations. On CAT-TV, viewers will find the show on channel 1075 at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, 1:30 p.m. Monday, 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 7:30 a.m. Friday, and 7 p.m. Saturday. GNAT-TV's Comcast channel 1074 airs the program at 8 a.m. Monday, 9 p.m. Wednesday, and 1 p.m. Saturday.
Upcoming guests include:
July 21: Rosalind Case, PhD, of Monash University in Australia, about the psychological aspects of healthcare choices.
July 28: Kelsey Dueland, of the Project Against Violent Encounters in Bennington, will share local resources for those attempting to escape threats in the home.
Aug. 4: Alya Reeve, MD, medical director of United Counseling Service in Bennington, will discuss the most pressing mental health needs in our community.
Aug. 11: Art Groux, executive director of the Bennington Rescue Squad, will discuss the Rescue Squad and its work in our community.
All programs air live at noon.
To contribute questions in advance of each week’s show, e-mail wellness@svhealthcare.org or post to Facebook with #SVHCMedicalMattersWeekly.