BENNINGTON — Nicholas Weinberg, MD, an emergency physician at Dartmouth-Hitchcock and a member of the organization’s Wilderness and Austere Medicine Fellowship faculty, will appear on the June 30 episode of "Medical Matters Weekly with Trey Dobson." The show will air live at 12 p.m.
The show is produced with cooperation from Catamount Access Television. Viewers can watch on Facebook at facebook.com/svmedicalcenter and facebook.com/CATTVBennington. The show is also available to view or download a podcast on www.svhealthcare.org/medicalmatters and on Youtube.
Weinberg received his medical degree from the University of Vermont College of Medicine and completed his residency in emergency medicine at Albany Medical Center in New York. In addition, he completed a fellowship in emergency radiology at Massachusetts General Hospital.
He has completed a Diploma in Mountain Medicine (DiMM), and is in the process of completing his Fellowship in the Academy of Wilderness Medicine. He has worked as a wilderness EMT instructor, and his fieldwork has taken him from the Peruvian Amazon, where he practiced tropical medicine, to the Everest region of Nepal, where he specialized in treating high-altitude illnesses in climbers and trekkers.
Most recently, he worked as the ship's physician on a traditional square-rigged sailing ship crossing the Indian Ocean from Indonesia to South Africa, and as the physician for the National Park Service for several seasons on an upper mountain rescue patrol on Denali/Mount McKinley in Alaska.
In addition to his interests in adventure and travel medicine, he is also an avid mountaineer, ice climber, rock climber, backcountry skier, paddler and offshore sailor.
After the program, the video will be available on area public access television stations. On CAT-TV, viewers will find the show on channel 1075 at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, 1:30 p.m. Monday, 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 7:30 a.m. Friday, and 7 p.m. Saturday. GNAT-TV's Comcast channel 1074 airs the program at 8 a.m. Monday, 9 p.m. Wednesday, and 1 p.m. Saturday.
Upcoming guests include:
July 7: Jeffrey Parsonnet, MD, infectious disease physician at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health, will share his work as leader of the organization’s post-acute COVID syndrome (commonly referred to as “long haulers”) program.
July 14: Becca Filson, FNP, of SVMC’s Hospital Medicine, and Lisa Downing-Forget, MD, of SVMC Internal Medicine, will discuss diversity and inclusion at SVMC and in the healthcare field.
July 21: Rosalind Case, of Monash University in Australia, about the psychological aspects of healthcare choices.
July 28: Kelsey Dueland, of the Project Against Violent Encounters in Bennington.
To contribute questions in advance of each week’s show, please e-mail wellness@svhealthcare.org or post to Facebook with #SVHCMedicalMattersWeekly.