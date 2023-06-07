BENNINGTON — Emma Perritano is 24 and has cerebral palsy. But nothing slows her down. Despite her physical challenges, Emma has loved being mobile and on the road since she was an infant. For the last seven years Emma and her father Dan have completed increasingly ambitious road trips from their home in Erie, Pennsylvania.
Dan is an athlete and takes joy in guiding Emma's vehicle along their travels, which typically average about 15 miles per day. The company Hoyt Running Chairs created Emma's chair — an invaluable product in making these trips possible.
Though Emma is nonverbal, she clearly communicates her joy for these road trips. Emma and Dan say they love to meet people and make friends along the way. For them, it is about the journey, not just the destination. As Emma and Dan rolled north along route 7 last week, starting in Bennington, they could be heard playing their extensive playlist of tunes that includes Taylor Swift, Bruce Springsteen and Steve Perry.
Emma's mom, Jane Brady, joined them this week. Before her arrival, Emma and Dan have been tirelessly supported by Patrick O'Driscoll, who has stayed near the pair in his vehicle, and has transported them at the end of their days on the road.
Their current venture started on May 30 at the Hampton Inn, which comped their nights. They plan to wind up at the Canadian border, just north of Burlington, around June 10. Their trips have supported various entities over the years, and this year's trek supports "Voices for Independence," located in Erie (for more information, visit vficil.org).