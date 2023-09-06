Coming off several years of the COVID-19 pandemic and the most recent devastating flooding in July, Gov. Phil Scott and mental health officials on Wednesday urged Vermonters to check in on themselves and their neighbors with a focus of not only their physical, but mental health wellbeing.
“I know firsthand how independent Vermonters are … many don’t want to ask for help even when they need it,” the governor said at a news conference. At the same time, Scott said, “I also know Vermonters want to help each other out.”
September is Suicide Prevention Month, a time when “mental health advocates, prevention organizations, survivors, allies, and community members unite to promote suicide prevention awareness,” advocates say.
There were 127 suicide deaths among Vermont residents last year, a slight decrease from 2021, the governor’s office reported.
“It’s so important to make sure Vermonters are aware of the mental health resources available to them, as many are still overcoming the hardships caused by this summer’s flooding,” Gov. Scott said. “For those who are struggling, there are people who want to help you. It’s okay to not be okay, and there’s no shame in asking for help.”
Among the options for seeking assistance is the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline telephone and text hotline, with a Vermont counselor or staffer answering confidential calls 24-7. The calls come from those feeling confused, stressed or suicidal, or friends and family worried about someone they know and love.
Alicia Webb from the 988 program said “there is never a reason too small to make the call. It could save the life.”
Since its launch in July 2022, the 988 hotline has fielded 7,600 calls – 30 percent more than expected.
Citing the pandemic and events like the summer floods, Deputy Commissioner of Mental Health Alison Krompf said, “We’ve been faced with significant obstacles.” For help in addition to calling 988, Vermonters can call 211 for assistance locating counseling and services, or text “VT” to 741741 for the Crisis Text Line, or call the Pathways Support Line at 833-888-2557.
Scott said people can also call his office directly at 802-828-3333 to ask for help locating mental health services.
“We do not need to face our challenges alone,” said Krompf.
Asked if the mental health crisis appears worse now, the governor replied, “I don’t know if it’s worse or not, but I know there are situations out there that we can alleviate.”
Krompf said the problem does appear worse, particularly for Vermont youth who have been dealing with instability in their lives since the start of the pandemic – with school closings and isolation – compounded by the problems caused by flooding, like financial uncertainty, parental stress and more.
And like other professions, there is a shortage of mental health counselors to provide the long-term assistance needed in addition to the hotlines. Krompf said she hopes young people will explore this field as they consider professions.
Scott reiterated the call for Vermonters who are feeling isolated, stressed or facing more serious mental health concerns to seek help – and for others to reach out and respond to those in need of assistance.
“I’ve heard directly from people … I wouldn’t have guessed were struggling – they hide it well. And this is why it’s so important for people to check in on their neighbors and loved ones,” Scott said. “Ask them how they’re doing. Ask them if they need help with anything and be willing to lend a hand if you can.
“Because again, you never know what someone might be going through until you ask.”