BENNINGTON — Southwestern Vermont Health Care’s "Medical Matters Weekly with Dr. Trey Dobson," a weekly interactive, multiplatform medical-themed talk show, will feature David Veltre, MD, as a guest on its April 7 show. Veltre is a hand and upper extremity specialist at SVMC Orthopedics and Northern Berkshire Orthopedics. They will discuss the most common conditions he sees in his practice and their treatments.
The show is produced with cooperation from Catamount Access Television and airs live at 2 p.m. on Wednesdays. Viewers can see Medical Matters Weekly live on Facebook at facebook.com/svmedicalcenter and facebook.com/CATTVBennington. Those viewing on Facebook will be able to contribute questions through the chat function.
Veltre earned his medical degree at Boston University School of Medicine in Massachusetts and his master’s in biomedical engineering from Cornell University in New York. He graduated with a bachelor’s in mechanical and aerospace engineering from Cornell in 2004. After having completed both an orthopedic research residency and an orthopedic surgery residency at Boston University Medical Center, he served a hand and upper extremity fellowship at the Cleveland Clinic and MetroHealth Medical Center in Ohio.
After the program, the video will be available on area public access television stations. On CAT-TV, viewers will find the show on channel 1075 at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, 1:30 p.m. Monday, 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 7:30 a.m. Friday, and 7 p.m. Saturday. Videos and podcasts are on svhealthcare.org/MedicalMatters, as well as Youtube and on many podcast-hosting platforms, respectively.
Upcoming episodes will feature the following guests:
April 14: Vermont Commissioner of Health Dr. Mark Levine
April 21: Michaela Schneiderbauer, MD, orthopedic surgeon with SVMC Orthopedics
To contribute questions in advance of each week’s show, e-mail wellness@svhealthcare.org or post to Facebook with #SVHCMedicalMattersWeekly.
"Medical Matters Weekly" is an interactive, mulitplatform guest-driven talk show hosted by Dr. Trey Dobson, SVMC's chief medical officer. It provides a behind-the-scenes perspective on health care, including topics like behavioral health, food insecurity, equitable care, and the opioid crisis.