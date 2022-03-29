BENNINGTON -- As a retired nurse practitioner, Rep. Leslie Goldman has a unique perspective on health care. Medical Matters Weekly with Dr. Trey Dobson is pleased to welcome Goldman on the show at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, April 6.
The show is produced by Southwestern Vermont Health Care (SVHC) with cooperation from Catamount Access Television (CAT-TV). Viewers can see Medical Matters Weekly on facebook.com/svmedicalcenter and facebook.com/CATTVBennington. The show is also available to view or download as a podcast on www.svhealthcare.org/medicalmatters.
Goldman was a family nurse practitioner and started a primary care medical practice with her husband, Dr. Matthew Peake. In 2008, she completed a master’s of Public Health at the Dartmouth Medical School with a focus on systems thinking and quality improvement and went on to practice primary care at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Keene, where she gained an understanding of large, complex organizations. She retired from medicine after 37 years.
Most notably, Goldman, D-Windham-3, serves on the House Committee on Health Care. She aims to use her understanding of medicine, education, public health, and local government to improve the lives of all in the community.
Medical Matters Weekly features the innovative personalities who drive positive change within health care and related professions. The show addresses all aspects of creating and maintaining a healthy lifestyle for all, including food and nutrition, housing, diversity and inclusion, groundbreaking medical care, exercise, mental health, the environment, research, and government. The show is also broadcast on Facebook Live, YouTube, and all podcast platforms. After the program, the video will be available on area public access television stations CAT-TV (Comcast channel 1075) and GNAT-TV's (Comcast channel 1074).