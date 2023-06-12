MANCHESTER — More than 600 girls from across Southern Vermont converged at Manchester’s Dana L. Thompson Memorial Park on Saturday morning with parents, coaches and supporters to celebrate their completion of the Girls on the Run program.
The event on Saturday was a fun run – emphasis on the fun – to culminate the three-month program designed to build confidence, teach leadership and decision-making skills, and develop physically and mentally healthy habits in elementary and middle school-aged girls. The girls met twice a week with their coaches in towns all across the state to learn the curriculum, and they all got to come together on Saturday.
“It’s amazing,” said Rachel Desautels, executive director of Girls on the Run Vermont. “This celebrates all the Central and Southern girls, and all the teams across. This is it. This is the culmination of the season.”
“It’s pretty huge,” added Malachi Garff, the non-profit’s 5K and event coordinator. “We were here last year for the first time, and that went so well that we were just itching and excited to get back into it.”
Pre-pandemic, GOTR Vermont held their end-of-year 5Ks at three different locations – Essex, Rutland and Brattleboro. Last year, they combined the two southern locations and moved it to Manchester, and have no regrets.
“We’ve just been met with gobs and gobs of generosity and hospitality,” said Desautels.
“Everyone comes out. Everyone wants to help with something,” said Garff. “It’s kind of incredible, for such a small town, there’s just so much energy.”
Speaking of energy, Desautels, Garff and the entire army of Girls on the Run brought plenty of it to Manchester themselves. Teams were setting up in the park two hours prior to the 10 a.m. 5K. After all, there were temporary tattoos, face-paint, and extravagant costumes to construct before the run, plus a hula hooping station, a photo stand and an impromptu dance party.
Manchester Selectboard Vice Chair Greg Cutler, who served as master of ceremonies for the event, called everyone to the stage area to join the warm-up before the run before turning the microphone over to Desautels, who thanked all the coaches, volunteers and the town for their help in making the event a success, and then emphasized that the run was not timed, and that participants could “run, walk, skip, or dance” across the finish line.
Members of the GOTR staff then led the assembled throng through a warm up to upbeat music that turned the 5K into a concert venue for about 15 minutes. After all of the morning’s activities, it’s a wonder that the girls had any energy left for the run, but they did.
Accompanied by about 250 coaches and 500 running buddies, including a handful of supportive fathers and grandfathers adorned with sparkly faces and tutus, the girls took to the course. The course was lined with dozens of volunteers offering encouragement, high-fives and even a few hugs.
Some of the girls approached it with a competitive spirit and looked like future cross-country stars. Some alternated between sprinting and walking. Some turned back for their friends more than once and ran a good deal more than five kilometers.
Some wore ear-to-ear smiles on their face the entire run. Some grimaced through discomfort, but persevered. The important part is that everyone finished.
“This is to celebrate all the success and growth that they’ve had over the season,” said Desautels when asked how it feels to be at the end of another year of the program. “It’s the best. It’s a bucket filler, for sure.”
Desautels, Garff and the rest of the GOTR staff will catch their breath after holding two 5Ks in two weekends (The Essex 5K was held June 3), but they won’t rest long with a big milestone ahead.
“Next year is our 25th anniversary, so planning for that will begin almost immediately,” Garff said.
In addition to the staff, coaches, and volunteers, Desautels and Garff specifically thanked Brian Van Horn (director of Manchester Parks and Recreation), Brooks Cole (program manager), Manchester Fire Department and Northshire Rescue Squad, as well as their sponsors Blue Cross Blue Shield of Vermont, M&T Bank, and Casella Waste Management.
Visit GOTR Vermont’s website, here, to get involved in the program next year.