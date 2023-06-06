Kids participating in the Head Start Program of Bennington — in conjunction with the Vermont Arts Exchange — show the art they created, while working on new creations. On hand to help was VAE artist Dana Schildkraut. Dana worked with Head Start teachers and students to incorporate various art mediums in these creations. This project centered around the ubiquitous law of gravity, and how it specifically impacts the art media that you are working with and the work that is created. The group showed their artwork at the Bennington Recreation Center on Tuesday, June 6, 2023.