Joanna Taylor, a volunteer with Green Mountain RSVP, foreground, leads a "bone-building" class that encourages fitness among local seniors. The class is held at the Arlington Common, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. Sally Cook, a regular at the class, celebrated her 81st birthday Tuesday, and says that they are a tight-knit group, and that social aspect of the class makes the exercise more fun. "Even if you can't do what you could do in your 20s, it is important to exercise in whatever way you can to stay healthy," she said.
