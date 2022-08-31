POWNAL — The state Department of Environmental Conservation, which regulates the water systems in Vermont, confirmed Wednesday that water has been restored to almost all of the 56 homes at the Pownal Estates Mobile Home Park, and if all goes well, a boil water notice will be lifted there as early as Thursday.
There are a handful of homes in one area of the park that still lack adequate water pressure because of a leak in the distribution center, according to Dana Nagy, drinking water community operations supervisor at DEC. But contractors were on-site Wednesday attempting to remedy the problem and were optimistic that water pressure could be restored to those homes as soon as possible — hopefully by Friday.
“They took water quality samples yesterday, and they hope those samples come back clean,” said Nagy, whose office mandates boil water notifications when needed and orders them lifted when the water samples are clean. For those homes still without pressure, he added, “They hope that fixing that leak will fix the issue. If not, they’ll have to do some more evaluation.”
Daniel Crosby, owner of the park’s licensed water operator Aquatech Compliance Services, said his firm had a contractor on-site on Aug. 23, as soon as the water outage at the park was reported. The initial diagnosis was an electrical problem that could have been fixed fairly quickly. However, the contractor found the problem was not electrical — instead requiring the replacement of a well pump, which was a larger challenge.
The pump was replaced by the evening of Aug. 24, and water was restored to most of the homes. A boil water notice was issued because the water had been stirred up during the work, and boiling guarantees that any potential bacteria, such as E. coli, would be destroyed. The water might appear discolored because of minerals like iron and manganese, but would be safe to drink, Nagy and Crosby said.
Crosby acknowledged that drinking discolored water was not particularly appealing. But, he said, “from a health standpoint, there isn’t a health problem.”
Bottled water was delivered to residents on the evening of Aug. 24.
“We’re doing everything we can” to fix the problem for all homeowners, he said. Crosby said he has lined up a backup contractor in case more work is needed to restore pressure to the seven or eight homes still needing a fix.
Park resident April Robie said Wednesday that the water pressure had not been restored at her mobile home, adding that she does not believe the official report that the problem at the park would be solved at all, much less by Friday.
“You can’t drink the water you boil when there is stuff floating in it,” she said, adding that water problems pre-date this latest outage. “We won’t drink the water in this park.”
In addition, she and other residents have complained about a lack of locked mailboxes for the homes in the park, and the poor condition and maintenance of gravel roads.
Nagy said he felt Crosby handled the current water outage properly.
"I think that the operator and the water system did their due diligence," he said.
Crosby said he is seeking grants to help fund a more long-term upgrade to the Pownal Estates water system. But for now, he added, his focus is on the immediate challenge of ensuring the existing system delivers clean, pressurized water to residents.