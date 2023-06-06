Pamela Fletcher and the Chair Yoga class at the Arlington Common strike the "warrior" pose on Monday, June 5, 2023. Fletcher, who leads a regular class in Chair Yoga at the Common, said the chair is used to promote and ease balance when participants are doing standing exercises, and sometimes to allow people to be seated as they participate. She said chair yoga is a good exercise option for seniors because it promotes balance, flexibility, strengthening, concentration and breathing. "It's a full body experience," she said.