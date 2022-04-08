Inside the data

• Out of 236 fatal non-suicide drug overdoses among Vermont residents in 2021, 210 – 89 percent – involved opioids. The remainder were related to stimulants, alcohol, huffing or prescribed medications.

• Cocaine was involved in 48 percent of all opioid-related fatal overdoses.

• A combination of cocaine and fentanyl was involved in 46 percent of all opioid-related fatal overdoses.

• Males comprised 69 percent of 2021 accidental and undetermined opioid-related fatal overdoses. Women comprised 31 percent.

• The average age of death was 41 and the median age was 40. Fifty-six percent of opioid overdose deaths occurred among persons between the ages of 30 and 49.

• Among all accidental and undetermined opioid-related fatal overdoses, 94 percent were white non-Hispanic Vermont residents.