BENNINGTON — As the 2022-23 school year begins, there’s a new set of COVID guidance in place for Vermont K-12 schools – and it does not require symptomatic students and staff test before returning to class.
In a joint memo issued earlier this month, the Vermont Agency of Education and Vermont Department of Health said COVID is entering an “endemic” phase. COVID-19, like the flu, is now a part of our lives,” it says.
“Testing will be used to help inform the clinical decision-making of school nurses in their work with symptomatic individuals,” Secretary of Education Dan French said on August 10. “But testing should not be required for symptomatic students or staff to return to school.”
School districts in Bennington County seem to agree — adopting policies reflecting the memo, including putting nurses at the forefront of decision making, sending anyone home who’s not well enough to participate, and allowing symptomatic persons to return to class without negative test results in hand.
According to the AOE memo, antigen and LAMP tests should be used exclusively for symptomatic students and staff, with parent or guardian approval is required to administer tests to students in school. “School nurses should use their clinical judgment in determining when to use tests in schools,” the policy says.
“With testing no longer a first-line strategy for COVID-19 prevention in Vermont, school nurses should revisit their pre-COVID-19 school sickness policies,” the memo says. “This is an opportunity to identify possible improvements based upon lessons learned during the COVID-19 pandemic, keeping in mind public health principles in the prevention of all respiratory diseases.”
Why not a testing requirement? And wouldn’t that provide the state with more data?
“School nurses have clinical discretion to deploy testing resources in the way that best protects their community, as well as when to send students home,” AOE spokesman Ted Fisher said. “The Health Department continues to take in and analyze a great deal of data about the COVID-19 virus, including for cases and vaccinations. This data and information is continually reviewed and used to inform policies and guidance.”
State policymakers said they’ve learned from two and a half years of pandemic, over parts of three school years, that school nurses have “the critical understanding of their student charges and local situation to make decision in the best interests of their communities,” Fisher said. He said French meets regularly with the state school nurses association “to talk a bout what they are seeing on the ground and how we can help.”
The Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union’s policy largely mirrors the state guidance.
“As we begin to think of COVID-19 as an endemic disease, we once again need to shift our thinking. COVID-19, like the flu, is now a part of our lives,” the SVSU says in its most recent newsletter to families.
Randi Lowe, the superintendent of the Bennington-Rutland Supervisory Union, said she feels the Agency of Education’s guidance is appropriate for the situation. While masking remains optional across the state, the state will ask families to monitor their children’s health and recommend mask wearing if the child is a close contact to a person who has tested positive.
“We have transitioned to a new phase of the pandemic and we need to move forward,” Lowe said.
“The virus patterns make it difficult to predict what the needs will be as we look ahead to the school year,” she added. “If we find ourselves with high case counts we will flex and adjust resources, as needed. We have done this in the past and will do so this year, as well.
Burr and Burton Academy in Manchester is also in agreement.
The state leadership has served Vermont well throughout the pandemic, and we intend to follow the current guidance,” headmaster Mark Tashjian said. “We all look forward to a school year that feels like a new normal, with high vaccination rates, natural immunity, and excitement for the many opportunities to participate in the BBA community.”
But Anne Sosin, a Dartmouth College public health researcher and educator who has been an outspoken critic of the state’s school COVID policies, warns that not testing returning students or staff is a “formula for failure” that will lead to school closures and disruption.
That policy, combined with a lack of classroom ventilation improvements, “endangers the stability of in-person learning, as well as the most vulnerable members of the community,” she said.
“I understand parents and educators are exhausted. We’re tired of the pandemic … but the reality is the virus is going to continue to disrupt school and childcare,” said Sosin, a fellow at the Nelson A. Rockefeller Center for Public Policy at Dartmouth College. “I’m tired of yelling about all of it too. But there are hard truths in this moment, and one is that wishful thinking is not going to keep our schools open this year.”
While school enrollment vaccination requirements for other illnesses, such as measles and polio, remain in place, Vermont has no requirement that students be vaccinated or boostered against COVID-19. Nor does any other state, as those vaccines have yet to be fully approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
But 20 states, including New Hampshire, have expressly banned COVID vaccine mandates by state law or executive order. Those include Florida, Texas, Arizona, West Virginia, Ohio and Indiana.
Statewide, the percentage of children up to date on COVID vaccines remains low. According to to Vermont Department of Health data, only 15 percent of children ages 5-12 have been vaccinated statewide – and only 11 percent in Bennington County. For children ages 12-17, 41 percent of children statewide and 36 percent in Bennington County are current.
“Schools, ECE programs, and health departments should promote equitable access to vaccination,” the U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says in its current guidance.
Sosin wonders why the state is not doing more to promote vaccination, as it did in 2021 when vaccines first became widely available. She believes that a lack of access to healthcare — particularly among economically disadvantaged families — is part of the problem.
“We should be seeing back to school vaccination campaigns across the state for all kids — we need renewed efforts to make sure more kids getting vaccinated,” Sosin said. “We’ve never seen an ‘all hands on deck’ effort.”
“When we’re registering kids at school, that should be part of what happens. It should be irritating not to be vaccinated,” she said. “There’s been a collapse of political will to protect the health and education of kids.”
Health Department spokesman Ben Truman acknowledged “lower levels of uptake” but said the state would work with its health partners to increase awareness and access.
“School nurses are champions of school-located vaccination clinics and would paly a lead role ... if clinics are found to be needed this year as well,” he added.
The policies in the SVSU, which includes Bennington, Pownal, Shaftsbury and Woodford elementary schools, the Mount Anthony secondary school district and Arlington School District, largely mirror the state guidance.
The SVSU says that students or staff will be sent home if they “not well enough to learn or participate, regardless of whether they are tested for COVID-19.”
• “COVID-19 testing is not required for symptomatic students or staff to return to school,” the SVSU policy says. Rather, students and staff may return if their symptoms have improved, and they “meet school criteria for their illness,.”
• COVID testing will be available, with verbal consent from a guardian required.
• Mask wearing will be optional, as it was in the latter portion of last school year. But students awaiting pickup to go home must wear a mask if asked to by a nurse or administrator.
• “If a student or staff member has confirmed COVID-19, they should follow the Vermont Department of Health isolation guidance,: the SVSU policy says. “Guardians should notify school personnel when their student will be absent due to COVID.”