MONTPELIER — Gov. Phil Scott, with scientists and health officials from the National Weather Service in Burlington and Albany, N.Y., the Department of Health, and the Department of Environmental Conservation, is offering tips and guidance for how Vermonters can sign up for air quality forecasts in their area, find out what to do on days with poor air quality, and learn how to improve Vermont’s air quality.
“Levels of air pollution have improved on average for most areas in the northeastern U.S. due to reliance on cleaner fuels and better controls,” said Bennet Leon, Air Quality Planning Section Chief at the DEC. “However, some areas still experience unhealthy air quality under certain conditions.”
Even in Vermont, air quality can occasionally reach unhealthy levels, especially in the winter when many people are using furnaces, boilers, or woodstoves to heat their homes. These heating sources produce smoke and other pollutants, which may cause significant health problems, including lung and eye irritation, headaches, asthma attacks, acute bronchitis, and other breathing difficulties. It can also lead to long-term health effects.
“Infants, children, older adults, and anyone with existing heart or lung conditions are more susceptible to the health effects of particle pollution,” said David Grass, Environmental Health Program Manager at the Health Department. “And if the pollution reaches high enough levels, the air can be unhealthy for everyone, especially those who are active outdoors.”
A joint statement made by Scott Whittier, Warning Coordination Meteorologist at National Weather Service Burlington, and Stephen DiRienzo, Warning Coordination Meteorologist, National Weather Service Albany, highlighted the importance weather plays in the levels of air pollution. “This campaign is important as it will help bring awareness to the weather conditions that may lead to poor air quality so that the people of Vermont can better protect themselves.”
Regional weather systems can bring air pollution, sometimes from hundreds of miles away, into Vermont. During winter, calm conditions and temperature inversions can worsen air quality by keeping local pollution concentrated near the ground, especially in valleys.
Here are ways to protect health and reduce air quality pollution this winter:
- Check your local air quality forecast at www.airnow.gov.
- Sign up for daily air quality forecasts at www.enviroflash.info or get the app for smartphones.
- Set up automatic alerts using the VT-ALERT notification system to receive notifications and guidance when there is poor air quality expected in your area.
- Carpool or use public transportation whenever possible.
- Avoid open burning when poor air quality is forecasted.
- Burning trash is not allowed in Vermont.
- Keep cars in good operating condition and get regular tune ups.
- Inspect, clean, and keep heating systems in good working order.
- Find out if available firewood is well seasoned using a moisture meter from a local library.
For more information, visit www.airquality.noaa.gov. To subscribe to alert notifications, sign up at VTalert.gov or www.enviroflash.info/. Learn more about wood heat and indoor air quality online.