MONTPELIER — Vermont's Cannabis Control Board chief on Wednesday gave an online presentation outlining the specifics of Act 158, the state's new law regulating cannabis farming.
Brynn Hare, board executive director, focused on five major points the act will clarify or change for interested Vermonters and other potential licensees.
The first covered online ordering and delivery of cannabis. With Act 158, customers will be able to order cannabis online from licensed retailers, but delivery will be prohibited, so retailers can enforce age restrictions and transaction limits, and pick up is required.
The second point is that retailers will now be able to package cannabis for sale. This gives cultivators the opportunity to sell their product in bulk to retailers, and have the retailers package the products. In some instances, Hare said shipping cannabis in bulk could help eliminate waste.
This act also allows retailers to sell seeds and clones to other licensees, but sales of those products to the public is still prohibited. Before this act, there wasn’t a legal way for licensed cultivators to purchase seeds or clones.
The fourth point, according to Hare, stems from a Cannabis Fee Bill that established a licensing process and fee — and Act 158 amended it to require board review for all consumer products to ensure they are in compliance with packaging guidelines.
There eventually will be a licensing portal where retailers will be able to submit products. Until the portal is up and running, it will be preceded by a web form to submit products.
Finally, the board has the authority to test hemp products, hemp-infused products and synthetic cannabinoids. The registration process for cannabis products also will apply to hemp products.
The board plans to ban synthetic cannabinoids — dubbed "designer drugs," which are usually sprayed onto plants and then smoked or ingested — until more research is done regarding their safety.
The state Agency of Agriculture will be moving regulations for hemp cultivators to the U.S. Department of Agriculture at the end of the year. The regulations for producers and production of hemp will be taken over by the Cannabis Control Board.
More information will be available on these changes soon. Visit ccb.vermont.gov/FAQ for more answers to these and other questions about Vermont's Act 158.
James Pepper, Chair of the Cannabis Control Board, said the next application window for all three tiers of manufacturers and wholesalers will be Friday, July 1, at 10 a.m. This will have no impact on the other open application windows that are currently open.