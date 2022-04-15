BRATTLEBORO — A Guilford man pleaded guilty Friday to his role in the beating death of his former partner's boyfriend in 2020.
Kaleb Sherman, 41, was originally charged with second degree murder for the beating death of Robert "Zach" Phelps, 43, who died in August 2020, two weeks after the incident outside an apartment on Grist Mill Road. On Friday, Sherman pleaded guilty to a companion charge to the original murder charge -- that of aggravated assault.
Sherman was sentenced to five years, six months to 12 years in jail by Windham Superior Court Judge Michael Kainen, who accepted the terms of the plea agreement. That agreement stipulated that the murder charge be dropped.
Kainen said there were "evidentiary" problems in the case that the state would have to tackle during a trial.
Phelps, who lived with Sherman's former partner and the mother of his children, delayed seeking medical care for a few days after the beating before he was finally taken to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital, and immediately airlifted to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, where he died after two weeks of intensive care.
The judge had heard victim impact statements from several members of Phelps' family, including two of his sisters, his son, a niece, and his former wife.
They said that Phelps was a kind "bear" of a man who didn't deserve his horrible and painful death.
His older sister, Serena Baker, said that she and her brother had always been close, and grew even closer as they coped with the death of their mother. "My little brother Zachy," she wrote, in a victim's impact statement read by Christopher Lukasik, a victim's advocate.
"We talked for hours about nothing ... about everything," said Baker, adding that Phelps was driven to be "perfect."
She said he texted her from the Brattleboro hospital on Aug. 2, 2020, and that was the last time they exchanged "I love you's."
"There was never a thought he wasn't going to make it," she said.
Sherman addressed the family, as well as Kainen, and apologized for what he did to Phelps. He said he liked Phelps, and in retrospect he realized he used too much force. He should have called the police, he said.
"Zach and I got along well," Sherman said. "I feel horrible. That night he was very intoxicated and in the heat of the moment it went too far."
"I think about Zach every day, I deeply apologize to his son especially, and to the rest of his family," he said.
Sherman's attorney, Brian Marsicovertere, had said that he had planned to use self defense if the case had it gone to trial.
Windham County Deputy State's Attorney David Gartenstein said that he had filed the second degree murder charge, but amended the charge to aggravated assault because of inherent problems with the case.
Gartenstein said that while police worked hard to come up with the evidence to charge Sherman, the prosecution would have been hampered by conflicting and contradictory statements from the one eyewitness to the beating. Court records identified that person as Tara Brooks, Phelps' girlfriend and Sherman's former partner.
Phelps died on Aug. 15 at the Lebanon, N.H. hospital, from the July 30 injuries. Medical authorities told police Phelps died from internal injuries suffered from an injury to his back that likely was inflicted by a bat or board, rather than a fist.
As part of the plea agreement, several other criminal charges that were pending against Sherman were resolved with guilty pleas -- stealing a catalytic convert from a Guilford garage, giving false information to a police officer in Wilmington, and the unlawful trespass at a home in Marlboro. Those sentences are to be served concurrently with the aggravated assault conviction.