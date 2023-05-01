BRATTLEBORO — Staff members at Groundworks Collaborative are gradually resuming work after a three-week pause in operations after the slaying of Leah Rosin-Pritchard at an agency shelter on April 3.
"Groundworks will be forever changed," wrote Libby Bennett, Groundworks' director of development and communication, in a statement to the Reformer. "It is very apparent that we are making the path by walking it and will continue to do so. There is just no playbook for what we’re working through as an organization. And we know that on this staff, we have incredible strength to draw on from each other, alongside a relentless dedication to the work."
Bennett wrote that everyone at Groundworks, which supports homeless people, is grateful for those in the community who stepped in to fulfill Groundworks' missions during the pause.
"We're so grateful for the space to grieve and to find healing and our way forward," she stated. "Our many community partners have been so generously applying their many specialized skills and open hearts to ... support the people we serve during this pause in frontline operations."
Groundworks Drop-In Center at 54 South Main St. reopened for daytime services today. Hours will be Monday through Friday from 8 to 11 a.m. and from 2 to 5 p.m.
On the morning of April 3, a resident of Morningside Shelter killed Rosin-Pritchard with an axe. Four days later, Groundworks announced it was taking a pause to bring in outside trauma specialists to work with staff members and to give the organization's leadership team time to review safety standards and to develop new measures as necessary.
During the pause, Brattleboro Memorial Hospital, the Brattleboro Retreat, Health Care and Rehabilitation Services, and the Putney Foodshelf stepped in to support Groundworks' clients.
"We owe special and tremendous thanks to [hospital Chief Medical Officer] Dr. Kat McGraw, who has held the role of incident commander through the pause process — having done so with great care and clear communication among the many partners," stated Bennett.
When Groundworks closed its drop-in center on South Main Street, Health Care and Rehabilitation Services' peer support team opened a "Pop Drop" center in a vacant space at the Brattleboro Transportation Center.
The Pop Drop will remain open through May 12.
"The town really values Groundworks and the work that they do, and we want to make sure that we're as supportive as possible through this very difficult time for them," Brattleboro Town Manager John Potter told the Reformer on Monday.
Bennett wrote that both drop-in programs are necessary because they provide two distinct and separate functions.
"The peer supported space at the Pop Drop, where people can socialize in addition to receiving services, allows Groundworks Drop-In Center to provide the more formal support and housing service delivery that are core to Groundworks’ mission," she wrote.
Brooks Memorial Library will continue to distribute mail to Groundworks' clients, she noted.
Also on Tuesday, Groundworks staff reopened its supportive services role at its permanent supportive housing sites at Great River Terrace on Putney Road and The Chalet in West Brattleboro.
Groundworks’ case management team also resumed a broad continuum of supportive services — from outreach, to housing navigation and housing retention work in motels and with clients housed throughout the community — on Tuesday.
Foodworks on Canal Street will maintain its shopping hours through the month of May: Mondays from noon to 4 p.m. and Wednesdays from 1 to 6 p.m. Beginning June 5, Foodworks hours will be extended to five days per week: Monday from noon to 3 p.m., Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon for seniors and from noon to 1 p.m. to the general public, Wednesday from 3 to 6 p.m., Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Friday from noon to 3 p.m.