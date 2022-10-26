MANCHESTER — An Act 250 permit has been granted for Green Mountain Reserve, an eco-tourism resort and conference center planned for the Boorn Brook Farm property on Benson Road.
Whether that’s the last word on a regulatory saga that has already stretched more than two years is up in the air.
Property owner Jeffrey O. Nyweide has proposed to build Green Mountain Reserve, a 46-bed (92-person), four-season eco-retreat, wedding and event venue, and corporate conference center on his 69-acres at 507 Benson Road.
The project, according to the Act 250 permit application, also includes 43 four-season guest shelters with utilities, a converted farmhouse with three guest rooms, a lodge with a 60-seat restaurant, two 30-seat restaurants, a 20-seat conference area, onsite employee housing, a convenience store with a deli, a sauna hut, parking and additional maintenance buildings.
Benson Road neighbors have opposed the plan from the start, raising concerns about increased traffic, the potential effect on Manchester's water supply and nature. The proposed resort is within the town's aquifer protection zone.
The permit, granted Oct. 21, is the latest step — but possibly not the last step — in an application process that started on Sept. 8, 2020. Opponents have 15 days to ask the District 8 Commission to reconsider part of the permit, and 30 days to file an appeal with the state Environmental Court.
That’s in addition to an appeal of the permit awarded by the Manchester Development Review Board, which was heard by the state Environmental Court this past summer. That decision is said to be imminent.
The Act 250 permit was granted despite concerns raised by of the Bennington County Regional Commission, which said the project “does not comply with the Regional Plan’s land-use policies.”
According to Christopher Roy, an attorney representing Nyweide in the case, the contention was over differences between the Manchester Town Plan and the Bennington County Regional Plan, and which was the controlling document in the matter. He noted that the District 8 Commission determined the proposal does comply with the town plan — “which we always thought it did.”
Roy said the project’s numerous stormwater and wastewater plans have met with Agency of Natural Resources approval.
“We think that’s reflective of the fact this resort is intended to be an eco-resort nestled in nature — it’s not intended to be a big old resort building.”
Roy also pointed out that proponents have a deal with the town of Manchester to pave and widen Benson Road — a project that would also replace a culvert and install 160 feet of guardrail.
“At the end of the day, it will be a lot safer, and environmentally, it will handle drainage in a way that is better.”
He also cited conditions set by the Development Review Board permit, which limit the number of events the resort can hold, restricted on-site parking (140 cars total) and set a 60-decibel noise limit.
But opponents of the project, including Brian Benson and other members of the Benson family (for whom the road is named), raised concerns about the amount of wastewater to be generated by the resort.
They believe the water supply and wastewater systems are undersized for demand, given the design of the shelters.
“Indoor bathrooms, hot tubs in the deluxe cabins, heating and air conditioning, are all beyond the luxuries found in campsites. Most importantly they suggest that the water consumed in these units will be equal to, or more than, the consumption for a hotel room,” the opponents said in a filing on Jan. 21.
A condition of the Act 250 permit is that the town of Manchester will select an engineer to confirm that construction and on-site wastewater systems are "fully compliant with any and all state, federal, and local permit requirements imposed on the project, that the project will not impact any public or private water supplies within the [aquifer protection overlay], and that the project is also compliant with the town’s Source Protection Plan and the state public water supply."
Benson, when asked if he plans to appeal, said he had no comment.
Roy said the elevated cabins planned for the resort “are intended to have a much lighter touch on the environment than your typical throw-up-a-hotel type of project. We think ANR recognized that.”
Jim Sullivan, executive director of the Bennington County Regional Commission, said it’s not unheard of for an Act 250 permit to be issued over a regional commission’s concerns — though he could not remember the last time that happened in Bennington County.
Will BCRC appeal? "We’re still looking at it and considering it,” Sullivan said. “In general, we’re concerned over the assertion that the regional plan shouldn’t apply here because of the town plan moving ahead.”
Calls and emails to District 8 coordinator Kim Lutchko, and Sabrina Urich, the natural resources technician for District 8, were not returned by press time Wednesday. District 8 Commissioner Rich Kobik of Shaftsbury declined comment, as the matter might yet return to the District 8 Commission if an appeal is successful.
In the permit findings of fact, the District 8 Commission cited "the presence of repeated mischaracterizations, inconsistencies, and contradictions within the body of evidence of the Act 250 application itself, and even more so, with the representations made in the collateral applications filed with the ANR." But the commission chalked much of that up to the way the project evolved over time, often in response to conditions raised by other agencies on its permitting journey.
The commission further said that it would accept the final ANR permits "as providing a presumption of compliance pursuant to Act 250 Rule 19, provided the project is implemented in accordance with the plans approved by ANR and the resultant permits and authorizations issued by the ANR based upon the approved plans."
Additional conditions include:
• Onsite food and beverage facilities will only serve registered guests, and not the public as previously envisioned.
• The resort intends to host a maximum of six events per year that involve 93 to 150 attendees, and six events per year that involve 150 to 300 attendees. A maximum of two events may exceed 300 attendees. For the eight large events of 150 or more attendees, portable restroom trailers will be provided.
• The resort shall maintain an undisturbed naturally vegetated river corridor along Bourne Brook.