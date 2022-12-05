HALIFAX — The community is rallying behind the family of a lineworker killed while helping to restore power during an outage on Dec. 1 on Reed Hill Road.
A GoFundMe page set up for the family of Luke Donahue, of Colrain, Mass., has raised more than $70,000 since his death.
Donahue left behind his wife, Lyndsay, and his two young children.
"Luke Donahue was a lineworker that impacted many throughout his career," states the GoFundMe page. "Luke brought positivity and a lighthearted attitude where ever he went. He always had a smile on his face, a joke at the ready and was quick to laugh. He loved his family and his job very much. Luke made every life he touched better."
Donahue was a lineworker for Green Mountain Power.
"This is a very sad time, and we are focused on doing all we can to support our teammate’s family and everyone here at GMP who is grieving this unimaginable loss," Green Mountain Power said in an email to the Reformer. "We have lost a teammate in the field who was working to serve customers during last week’s storm when a tree fell. We are so grateful to the first responders and to everyone who has reached out to offer support in this difficult time. We are holding Luke and all of his loved ones in our hearts."
Joan Courser and others in Halifax are building a gift basket for Donahue's family, which they hope to deliver on Dec. 14.
"We are looking for nonperishable food items, or perishable items if they are brought on that day, gift cards to grocery stores, Walmart etc., cash donations, or check donations made payable to Lindsay Donahue, Luke's wife," wrote Courser on Facebook.
Items for breakfast and a holiday dinner would be appreciated, too, wrote Courser.
"Your contribution will help Luke’s family, so they can continue to focus on supporting each other, honoring his incredible and lasting legacy, and creating a solid future," she wrote.
Donations can be dropped off at the town clerk's office or at the house of Joan Courser at 146 Branch Road.
At 11 a.m. on Thursday, emergency personnel responded to Reed Hill Road for the report of a person pinned by a tree who had suffered "multi-system trauma injuries." Donahue died at the scene.
According to information from Green Mountain Power, the Vermont Occupational Safety and Health Administration will review the incident. Green Mountain Power will also conduct its own review.
According to information from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, power line work is one of the most dangerous jobs in the country, with a death rate that has averaged about 20 per 100,000 full-time equivalent workers over the last decade.