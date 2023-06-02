WEST DOVER — A line of storms moving through the region on Friday night caused two structure fires in the area when lighting struck buildings in West Dover and Chesterfield, N.H.
The first call came in Chesterfield as a first alarm on River Road just after 8 p.m., with smoke reported to be coming from the basement after lightning struck the building.
The second call in West Dover came in before 9 p.m. at 19 Sawmill Village Way after a neighbor called in the fire. It was reported that the two-level home was fully involved in fire. There was no one in the residence at the time.
Ten fire companies assisted in the battle of the fire in West Dover.