BENNINGTON — Emergency vehicles and sirens are generally a staple of any parade, but there aren’t too many parades dedicated specifically to the people behind the wheel of those fire trucks, police cruisers and ambulances. This Saturday, there will be such an event in their honor across Southwest Vermont – the Fourth Annual Bennington County First Responders Appreciation Parade.
Christopher Wright, who has been organizing the parade since 2020, feels a day especially-centered around first responders is the least the community can do.
“These guys don't get credit for the things that they do,” Wright said. “They get some, but there are a lot of things that slip through and I just don’t think people have the whole idea.”
Wright was an officer with both Bennington Police Department and Bennington County Sheriff’s Department in the 1990s, and was later a member of Bennington Rural Fire Department. Between those years of experience, and being the current administrator for the Bennington Blotter Facebook page, paying respect to first responders is a cause that’s near and dear to Wright.
“Not everybody’s got a scanner, and not everybody knows what everyone else is doing all the time… but they do a lot,” he continued. “Some of these people do it as volunteers. They put in their time, their money, and risk their lives, and we feel they deserve this. Hannaford Supermarket of Bennington (Manager) Tim Cahill agrees.
Hannaford has sponsored the parade each of its four years, providing both breakfast and lunch for the honorees. Starting at 8 a.m., breakfast will be served and the staging done on Village Street in East Dorset, with the parade rolling out at 9 a.m.
The parade route will be Historic Route 7A through Manchester, Sunderland, Arlington and Shaftsbury, before picking up Route 7 South in Bennington, and finishing at Pownal Fire Department on Route 346.
Wright said he tries to change up where the parade begins and ends each year so the same people don’t get stuck with the same duties organizing it. He also said when the parade can be expected in each town is obviously traffic dependent, but a good rule of thumb is that it takes about 5-10 minutes to travel through each town.
In addition to all law enforcement, fire departments and rescue/EMS squads in Bennington County, all military personnel, the Civil Air Patrol and the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department are all invited to participate, as well.
Wright said as of now, he believes every fire department in the county is taking part. To his point about how much first responders do for the community, though, there may not be much representation from law enforcement or EMS.
“They’re short-handed and calls are high right now,” Wright said. “We invite everybody, and if they can come, they come. If they can’t, that’s too bad, that they’re at such a high level or urgency that they’re not able to participate in something that’s in their honor.”