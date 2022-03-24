BENNINGTON — The judge in the 33-year Leonard Forte saga has granted the state of Vermont’s motion to allow the official record of the sexual assault of a minor in 1987 to permanently remain open in the interest of justice.
Superior Court Judge Cortland Corsones' ruling today means the records in the case will not be expunged, despite Forte's death.
The victim in the case, Michele Dinko, testified at age 13 in open court that Forte had sexually assaulted her at his vacation home in Landgrove. The case against Forte has dragged on for over 30 years until his death last year, and Dinko, now in her late 40s, asked the court to keep Forte’s records open.
Forte fought against extradition from Florida, using his alleged failing health for deceptive purposes during that time. He was originally found guilty on three counts in the 1988 trial. But Judge Theodore Mandeville, who died in 2020, dismissed that verdict after siding with a defense motion that the prosecutor in the case, Theresa DiMauro, was “excessively emotional” during the trial.
Former Chief Justice Jeff Amestoy, who served as Vermont attorney general at the time Forte’s case was first tried, said the law allowing open cases to be expunged and sealed wasn’t intended to address defendants who actively obstruct justice until they die.
He said Forte’s record needs to remain open so that people can understand how Forte evaded prosecution for decades — and how the state failed to secure justice for Dinko.
In his decision not to expunge the files in the case, Corsones wrote, “The facts compel a determination that the interests of justice require a departure from the presumptive seal or expungement of a criminal history record.”
The Banner will update this story.