The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for all of Vermont from Sunday afternoon through this evening. NWS warned excessive runoff from storms may result in significant flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
"You guys are right in that area where we are expecting the heaviest," Grady Gilman, meteorologist at AccuWeather, said of Windham and Bennington counties.
Gilman said Tropical Storm Irene, which devastated parts of Vermont in August 2011, brought in about 3.5 inches of rainfall. Although the same total is estimated for this storm, he doesn't expect to have the same impact this time around.
"The river banks were much higher at that time then we had Irene," he said. This year, "we had a really dry spring."
Even though the last few weeks have been very wet, Gilman said rivers and streams are at normal levels. Still, he anticipates widespread flooding issues and road closures. He noted forecasts show the worst of the weather winding down Monday evening.
The Wilmington Police Department shared information via Facebook stating there's "increasing confidence for widespread rainfall amounts ranging from 2 to 4 inches," with potentially higher amounts in certain areas. The forecast includes as much as 5 inches in the corridor from the eastern Catskill Mountains to the southern Green Mountains.
"We are currently monitoring weather conditions with the National Weather Service and Vermont Emergency Management," Brattleboro Assistant Fire Chief Charles "Chuck" Keir III told the Reformer at about 3:20 p.m Sunday. "Weather patterns indicate some localized flooding. Crews are preparing for swift water and other weather-related emergencies."
Keir said the fire department is coordinating with the Brattleboro Department of Public Works to monitor conditions. He expected additional crews would be called in from off duty if needed.
Rescue Inc. personnel were busy preparing for high water evacuations. In an email newsletter, State Rep. Laura Sibilia, I-Windham-2, encouraged safe actions and said she would share information on shelters or road closures if they become available.
The Vermont Department of Public Safety Emergency Management advised Vermonters to monitor weather reports and be mindful of water levels on rivers and streams, and to get to high ground if floodwaters approach. The department said circuit breakers should be turned off before evacuating homes, and a licensed electrician should inspect electrical systems before re-occupying a home after it's been flooded.
"Never drive or walk through floodwaters," the department said in an announcement about the storm. "Strong currents or unseen washouts can sweep you and your car away."
A flood watch means "flooding is possible," according to the department's explanation of terminology. Watches are issued by NWS about 12 to 36 hours in advance of a possible event.