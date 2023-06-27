Man, oh man, was the internet unkind to those that died in the Oceangate submarine which imploded last week. Absolutely no time went by from the official call that all five aboard that vessel were gone and the first internet meme poking fun of them appeared. Here’s the odd thing (at least in my feed), it was mostly posted from those that typically post the most about being compassionate. But I guess if you’re a billionaire you don’t deserve any compassion; maybe that’s a rule I’m not aware of. Still... they couldn’t even give it a day.
All that said, I will tell you this, five people died that paid $250,000 per “seat” to go down and view the Titanic, another vessel where 1,500 people perished. I find that activity to be odd myself, but I guess when you’re that rich and that bored you can afford to do stupid things, and this stupid thing took the lives of five people. I suppose the perception is and was that if the trip itself was contrived of opulence and unnecessary then, “they had it coming.” But aren’t they still humans? When you become that rich, do you that automatically get excused from compassion? It would appear so, it would appear that once again the internet is interested in content over context and the opportunity to hurl memes was far too great an opportunity for the algorithm that now apparently tells us how to act.
There are points to be made here. I’ve always felt that a society that allows a billionaire to exist is a society that is on the verge of (pardon the pun) sinking. I do believe that a billionaire is a person that doesn’t truly care about people and the issues that lie in front of our planet. Which is what is making this such great fodder to heap painful memes and jokes to those that are still alive and loved those that perished. The opportunity to take revenge on the rich in this particular instance is far too great, the only thing better would be if Jeff Bezos blew up in his phallic space dart. I imagine if that happened those that create internet memes would have their collective heads explode.
One million dollars was spent to go 12,500 feet below the surface of the ocean to look through a tiny portal (which from my understanding wasn’t rated for that depth) and look at an iron graveyard of one of the worlds biggest tragedies. It was guided to that depth with an old $30 gaming controller, with a bathroom that was essentially a bucket, so yeah, a ton of red flags. I suppose if this trip was a success this thing would have been chatted about for about six seconds on the back pages and back channels, but we got lucky, and this thing was crushed by a ocean's pressure like a bud light can by an ignorant redneck. Could that million dollars be better spent? Absolutely! It could have been donated to climate change, hunger issues, cancer charities, but no, it was spent on a trip to the ocean floor, so maybe the outrage isn’t so outrageous.
I’ve written this before and I guess I’ll take this opportunity to remind us again, if we’re waiting for a billionaire to write us a check to solve our problems... then we’re the ignorant ones. It’s not how they are wired; they amass this sort of wealth through greed and by stepping on the heads of those who hoist them up there. So, to think that all of a sudden, they would have an awakening and begin down this path of philanthropy is a childhood thought of human redemption on our part. It ain’t gonna happen. These people set up funds to help, but it’s just so they don’t get constantly asked themselves. Given all that, when five of them perish in a homemade death tube we become unrelenting with cruel commentary coupled with the little bit of glee we might get from the “eat the rich” mentality. It would be nice if we didn’t, but this is a morbid victory for a lot of people and victory promotes gloating and cruelty, just like obscene wealth promotes entitlement and cruelty.