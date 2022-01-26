BELLOWS FALLS — It’s been almost 13 years since New Hampshire transportation officials abruptly closed the Vilas Bridge to traffic.
But thanks to an infusion of federal infrastructure funds signed into law by President Joe Biden last November, New Hampshire officials have earmarked a total $17.7 million to repair and rehabilitate the Vilas Bridge in 2028-29, with preliminary engineering slated for 2023 and rights-of-way work in 2026.
J.B. Mack, senior planner for the Southwest Region Planning, said Wednesday that because of the flow of federal funding, the Vilas Bridge project now is fully supported by Gov. Chris Sununu, the N.H. Executive Council and New Hampshire Department of Transportation.
But, he said, the 10-year New Hampshire transportation plan still must be approved by the New Hampshire Legislature.
“It’s moving in a good direction,” said Mack.
Last fall, New Hampshire officials had put the Vilas Bridge in the 10-year plan, but only at 50 percent funding. Until recently, New Hampshire officials had hoped to obtain 50 percent funding for the bridge rehabilitation from the state of Vermont.
Vermont had made various offers in recent years, including lending New Hampshire the money to fix the bridge, but no deal was ever reached.
New Hampshire owns 93 percent of the Vilas Bridge, which spans the Connecticut River joining Bellows Falls to Walpole, N.H., with Vermont responsible for the remaining 7 percent on the western edge of the river.
Funding to repair the historic 1930 structure had lagged because there is another bridge about a mile upstream from the Vilas Bridge, the New Arch Bridge. The two-span open spandrel concrete bridge, which was paid for by a local businessman named Vilas, replaced a covered bridge toll bridge that had stood at the site for about 100 years. Before the Tucker Covered Bridge, was the Hale Bridge, which itself was the first permanent bridge across the Connecticut River.
Mack said the Vilas Bridge project was “pretty complicated” as far as construction projects go, because of the lack of space near the bridge for a construction company’s staging area. On top of that, the town of Walpole sends a lot of its sewage to the Bellows Falls sewage treatment plant via a set of pipes that are underneath the Vilas Bridge.
“The wastewater lines, and the historical aspect of the bridge ... it will take a lot of care and planning,” he said.
The bridge was closed on March 19, 2009 due to its deterioration. Since then, Bellows Falls and Rockingham officials have pushed their counterparts in New Hampshire to get something done about the bridge.
The bridge connects the traffic on Route 12 directly to downtown Bellows Falls, and businesses have said they experienced a significant drop off in business when the bridge closed.
“Simply, there’s more bridge money flowing to New Hampshire,” said Mack, “and they could fully fund it with the money coming to the state.”
Bellows Falls Village President Deborah Wright said it was welcome good news.
“It’s the first important positive movement since 2009 on this bridge, but we shall see,” she said. “I wish it was in writing.”
“But it’s clearer. I’m afraid of it will drop off the list. It’s still a positive step. I’m hopeful, I’m hopeful. I continue to have hope, despite the naysayers who say the bridge will never be reopened,” she said.
Mack said the additional infrastructure funds would also have an impact on the new Hinsdale, N.H.-Brattleboro bridge, which started construction late last year. Because of the additional funding, he said it was likely the state wouldn’t have to bond to finance the $61 million cost of the new bridge, and instead could save interest payments by paying for it out of the federal infrastructure funds.