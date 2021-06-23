BENNINGTON — A three-run first inning set the tone for the Bennington Post 13 American Legion baseball team on Wednesday night, as they rolled to a 10-2 win over Lakes Region at Mount Anthony Union High School.
Out of the leadoff spot, Ethan LaBatt went 3-for-5 and scored two runs as Post 13 scored at least one run in every inning except the second.
Tucker Thayne also had a strong day at the plate, going 2-for-4, with a double and three RBI. Carter Thompson and Josh Colegrove added doubles in the offensive attack.
“They really hit the ball well tonight,” said coach Ryan Greenslet, whose team improves to 3-1 in the early part of the campaign.
For Lakes Region, Ryan Alt was the only player with multiple hits, going 3-for-5, all three hits singles.
On the mound, Colegrove nearly went the distance, pitching 6 1/3 innings and allowing two runs, seven hits, two walks and eight strikeouts.
“Josh got to his pitch limit, but I can’t ask for anything more from him,” Greenslet said. “I haven’t really had to go to my bullpen yet.”
Evan Reed started for Lakes Region, taking the loss. He pitched 3 1/3 innings, allowing seven runs, seven hits, walking one and striking out one.
Post 13 will face Bellows Falls on Thursday at 7 p.m.