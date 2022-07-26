With the Aug. 9 primaries fast approaching, Vermont News & Media sent a questionnaire out to candidates with three questions: 1) What qualifications make you the best candidate for this office? 2) What are the three most important issues or challenges going forward and how would you address them? and 3) What Vermont traditions do we need to preserve in the Green Mountain State? Their responses will be published over the next two weeks.
Liam Madden, Republican candidate for U.S. Representative
Qualifications: Climate Fellow - Echoing Green; Institute for Policy Studies - Human Rights Award Winner; M.I.T. Climate Solver; Chairman, Iraq Veterans Against the War
As a Marine I risked my life for our country. More importantly, as the leader of the nation’s largest antiwar organization of Iraq veterans, I risked my life to ensure our country does what is right.
Issues and challenges: I’m a renewable energy professional, and the co-winner of M.I.T.’s Solve award for sustainability innovations, so with some unique credibility among the candidates, I’ll point out that no one from either party is acknowledging this fact:
Our economic activity is completely dependent on energy. And, if the economy is to grow at 3 percent/year, we will use the same amount of energy in the next 30 years, as we have in the last 10,000 years. And that is impossible. Appropriately responding to this fact would entail a scale of change that is not something our current two party political system is even talking about, never mind capable of delivering. We need profound structural change to our politics and economics, and that is what I will help us achieve as Vermont’s Representative in Congress.
I’m the only candidate in this election who has made improving the health of our democracy the central focus of his candidacy. Why? because we can’t solve any problem we care about, whether that’s abortion, or climate change, or you name it, without a government actually able to solve increasingly complex and enormous problems.
The two party political system that dominates our governance prevents us from solving problems. One of the highest priorities I see to alleviate this predicament is to create avenues for the public to be able to bypass politicians who don’t listen to us.
I think this is most simply achieved through federal ballot initiatives/referenda so that the people can propose their own laws and remove bad ones; and importantly — this can and should be conducted online — with appropriate safeguards. Because there’s no reason the public should wait every 2-4 years to have a voice on important policy matters.
Traditions: Growing up in Vermont I fell in love with the natural world, and with the big-hearted, open-minded, down to earth people who call these Green Mountains home. These are the qualities that I see as core to Vermont, and I will represent them because they’ve made me who I am.
(Fellow House candidates) Becca Balint and Molly Gray want you to believe they have the experience we need. But theirs is the experience of being charming servants to the broken two party system.
I ask: Would you trust the experience of a doctor who doesn’t solve her patients’ disease? Would you trust a doctor who has “experience” prescribing Band-Aids for gushing wounds? If you want a Green New Deal at the hands of the Democratic Party, expect to sustainability what Obamacare was to health, a disgraceful half measure — or at least a tragically lost opportunity.
I ask: do we want their experience? Or do we need vision? And innovation? I have realistic set of policy outlines that will bring democracy into the 21st century. Let’s rebirth democracy together.