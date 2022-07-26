With the Aug. 9 primaries fast approaching, Vermont News & Media sent a questionnaire out to candidates with three questions: 1) What qualifications make you the best candidate for this office? 2) What are the three most important issues or challenges going forward and how would you address them? and 3) What Vermont traditions do we need to preserve in the Green Mountain State? Their responses will be published over the next two weeks.
Charity R. Clark, Democratic candidate for Attorney General
I grew up working in my family’s grocery store in Londonderry from the time I was 10. The years I spent stocking shelves, running the cash register, and seeing the challenges of everyday Vermonters has informed my work as a lawyer, and especially over these last eight years working in the attorney general’s office.
I spent years working at the largest law firm in Vermont and at one of the largest law firms in the world, but it is my time spent as an assistant attorney general and, especially, as chief of staff of the attorney general’s office that has made me the most qualified candidate in this race. As a member of the leadership team of the office for four years, I helped make decisions on every major issue that came through the office, whether it be environmental, consumer, criminal, or another of the seven divisions of the office. In each of these decisions, I led with the intention of serving the everyday Vermonters who I encountered so many times as a kid in my family’s grocery store. Our communities need an attorney general who understands the broad scope of the office, and knows how to leverage that office to get the best results for Vermont and for Vermonters. I can think of no better training to be attorney general, and I will be ready to lead on day one.
As attorney general, I will fight for small businesses and consumers, protect the environment and support efforts to meet Vermont’s emission and greenhouse gas targets, and prioritize public safety while advocating for criminal justice reform to align our criminal justice system with Vermont’s values. As the first woman elected Vermont attorney general, I will bring new focus to the issues of reproductive liberty and domestic violence.
I am running for attorney general to protect this state we love and to fight for families, children, working people, and Vermonters. So much of my work for Vermonters is rooted in the strong sense of community that I felt growing up. Vermonters take care of each other, and I will continue this tradition as your attorney general.