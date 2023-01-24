RUPERT — A 76-year-old Rupert woman was found dead in her driveway on Sykes Hollow Road on Saturday after a fall, according to the Vermont State Police.
State police said the woman, whose name is being withheld pending notification of relatives, appears to have died from exposure to the elements. The death is not considered suspicious at this time and appears to be accidental.
Her body was taken to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death. The investigation is ongoing at this time.