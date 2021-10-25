Design and engineering for a large broadband project envisioned by DVFiber, which could bring high-speed internet access to 24 underserved communities, will be funded thanks to a $4.1 million grant from the Vermont Community Broadband Board.
“It’s going to build us the kind of bedrock we’ll need to do the construction,” said Ann Manwaring, chairwoman of the DVFiber governing board.
The Community Broadband Board, the new state board overseeing broadband development in Vermont, approved a grant request for DVFiber to move forward with its partner, Great Works Internet Inc. of Biddeford, Maine.
The grant will allow DVFiber, also known as Deerfield Valley Communications Union District, to proceed with design and engineering of a high-speed fiber optic network intended to reach “all unserved and underserved homes and businesses within its 24 member towns,” according to a statement from the company.
Funding to improve internet access statewide comes from the federal American Rescue Plan Act. The money will help prepare preconstruction for towns set to be connected in the first phase of the project: Halifax, Marlboro, Readsboro, Stamford, Wardsboro and Whitingham.
The six communities have been identified as “the most unserved and underserved addresses,” according to DVFiber. The group anticipates the first customers will be connected around September 2022, and the goal is to complete construction for all unserved and underserved homes and businesses by the end of 2024.
DVFiber’s plan always involved starting with the most underserved areas, Manwaring said. She expects her group will sign a contract with Great Works Internet in the next week or two.
“The first thing that happens is what they call a high-level design, and literally that is a kind of rough draft, if you will, of all of the lines in all of our 24 towns,” she said. “Then they will proceed to the additional tasks.”
Another portion of the grant will enable DVFiber to bring in some professionals to assist the all-volunteer organization with carrying out the project, Manwaring said.
“We’re grateful for that,” she said.
Rep. Laura Sibilia, I-Windham-Bennington, who serves on the Community Broadband Board, recused herself from deciding on the grant application because her husband is on the DVFiber board and her employer, Brattleboro Development Credit Corp., is negotiating a grant management contract with the company.
Sibilia said she had no stake in the process, but thought it best to step away from project decision making to avoid any perceived conflict of interest.
Vermont residents “should be very proud of their neighbors who are putting together these plans to build critical infrastructure in rural Vermont,” she said.
“In many places they are quite literally changing the future of their communities,” Sibilia said.
Activities to be funded as part of the grant are the same ones DVFiber would need to have completed regardless of the funding source, Manwaring said, but the availability of federal money will “significantly accelerate the timeframes in which we can get this work done.” Other towns are “always welcome” to join the district, she said.
DVFiber said it will apply to the Community Broadband Board in early 2022 for more federal funding to begin the first phase of network construction as soon as possible. The second phase will include Brattleboro, Brookline, Dover, Dummerston, Guilford, Jamaica, Londonderry, Newfane, Putney, Searsburg, Stratton, Townshend, Vernon, Westminster, Weston, Wilmington, Windham and Winhall.
“We are proud to be a partner and collaborator to DVFiber and all the communities,” Kerem Durdag, president and chief operating officer of Great Works Internet, said in the statement. “ The entire DVFiber team has leaned in to making sure progress is continuously made and the entire GWI organization is focused and committed to making this once-in-a-lifetime project be successful.”