PUTNEY — A juvenile passenger died in a car crash on Route 5 in which the juvenile driver was believed to be impaired.
At about 3:04 a.m. Sunday, the Vermont State Police received a report of a one-car motor vehicle crash with entrapment. The Putney Fire Department, Rescue Inc. and State Police responded to the scene near River Road South in Putney.
Police said the passenger, a 16-year-old from Rockingham, was extricated from the vehicle and immediately transported to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital while receiving life-saving measures. The passenger was pronounced deceased shortly after arrival, according to a news release from the State Police.
The name is being withheld until the next of kin is notified, police said.
The operator, a 16-year-old from Saxtons River, also was transported to BMH with non-life-threatening injuries and was subsequently processed for suspicion of driving under the influence, according to the release. Police said the operator will appear in Windham Superior Court, Family Division later this week to answer to charges of grossly negligent negligent operation with death resulting and driving under the influence with fatality resulting.
The vehicle, a 2003 Audi AA4 was recovered by J&M Auto, according to the release. Police said it had extensive damages and was totaled.
Police are asking anyone with information or who may have witnessed the crash to contact the Westminster Barracks.
The road was temporarily closed Sunday morning due to the crash.