DORSET — Voters will be asked to decide whether the town should build a new town office on Raptor Lane.
An informational meeting will held at 7 p.m., Monday, Aug. 23, at the Town Office, located at 112 Mad Tom Road in East Dorset. The meeting will offer a Zoom option.
The next day, Tuesday, Aug. 24, a town-wide vote will be held with polls open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Ballots will be cast at the Town Office.
In 2017, the town conducted a code review for the current town hall site in East Dorset and found it is limited.
The site would likely require an elevator to make it handicapped accessible making the costs high and the town would still have a building that was too small to meet the needs of the town.
In 2018, the town obtained the Raptor Lane property and the town began considering the possibility of developing the property with a potential new town hall as one of the options.
The town office became one of the preferred options for the property.
Maclay Architects designed a net zero energy building and recent changes included expanding the meeting space and incorporating a public WiFi area in the lobby after getting feedback from surveys.
Voters will decide whether the town should bond for $3.6 million, which equates to a tax increase of $78 on a property valued at $300,000. That amount is subject to be reduced by state and federal grants-in-aid.
If the bond passes, it will take about a year to get the necessary permits, which means ground could be broken by fall of 2022.