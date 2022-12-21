DORSET — The Planning Commission anticipates holding a public hearing on Feb. 28, at which it will formally present its proposed overhaul of the town land-use ordinance and zoning map to residents.
Commission members updated the Dorset Select Board on their progress Tuesday night, answering questions about the decision to remove a proposed mixed-use zone from Dorset Village and a provision that would discourage construction on the town’s mountain slopes.
The Planning Commission will meet again in January to finish the plan. After the public hearing, the proposal will head to the Select Board for another hearing, and finally, a Select Board vote on whether to adopt it.
Town Manager Rob Gaiotti said the town plans to send postcards to all property owners informing them of the hearing.
"We want people to engage," Planning Commission Chairwoman Gay Squire said.
The ordinance makeover, assisted by consultant Brandy Sexton of PlaceSense, would be the first for Dorset in years. It would completely rewrite the ordinance and make it more user-friendly than the current land-use plan, officials said.
In a Select Board meeting on Nov. 29, members voiced concerns about a proposed the Village Mixed Use District in the plan, and how it would affect Dorset Village. At that meeting, according to minutes posted online, members were concerned about the zone having a 4,000-square-foot maximum structure footprint, and about businesses displacing residential uses in the village.
In response, the Planning Commission settled on classifying all Dorset Village lots on Church Street and Route 30 north of Church Street as part of the Village Residential Zone, rather than Village Mixed Use, and reducing the maximum footprint to 3,000 square feet in the Village Business and Village Mixed Use zones in South Dorset and East Dorset.
“We can’t fudge with what is allowed in mixed use — it has to apply to all sections,” Squire told the Select Board. “So if we took out restaurants from Dorset [Village], we’d have to do that in East Dorset and South Dorset. We thought it wasn't right to do all that jiggering around. So we left it the way it was in South Dorset and East Dorset, and removed it entirely from Dorset Village.”
"Some people weren’t 100 percent for it, but realize, in my opinion, the big picture is the important thing," Squire added. "And I think that the document that we have come up with is pretty darned good. And if there are a couple of things like this that would be deal breakers, we realize that would not be the way to go. So that’s where we are now.”
Board member Megan Thorn asked Squire and other Planning Commission members in attendance if they were comfortable with the wording in the proposal, discouraging the construction of homes on steep mountain slopes. “Do you feel comfortable you have the means to turn someone down?” Thorn asked.
Planning Commission member Scott Thompson said the proposed regulations were more organized. “I can think of the last five years, all the things that have come across our table … this is a lot easier to establish yes or no,” he said.
The proposed steep slope rules would require a property owner to obtain a conditional-use approval for any development that would clear or disturb steep slopes.
The applicant would need to provide a professionally prepared environmental impact assessment, an erosion control plan, a stormwater management plan and/or an engineered site plan. The applicant would also have to minimize tree removal and visibility from public vantage points, and prove why the development could not be reasonably accommodated on a less steep section of the lot, among other requirements.