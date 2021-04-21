DORSET — The Dorset Select Board said the town office plans are moving ahead but they really would like to see more town residents fill out a pair of surveys they have on the website.
One survey is for East Dorset residents about what to do with the old town office building should the new office be built. But the bigger questions are about the proposed new town offices.
Town Manager Rob Gaiotti told the board that postcards would soon be going out to town residents and there was hope that those postcards might increase attention to the surveys.
The hope is that people will go to the website and check out the information about the proposed town office building, go see the site or check out the presentation as the town works toward information sessions this summer.
Other ideas for getting attention to the project were discussed including posters around town, signs at the trailheads, on the town green and other options.
As for costs, Gaiotti said the cost of lumber has tripled since the first cost estimate was prepared. The town is considering not installing an elevator and using a lift instead, which will require a variance.
There are plans to get a surveyed to stake out the driveway and location of the building so anybody who would like to go up to the site and look at it might be able to get an idea of its location.
So far, most of the feedback has been positive.
Select Board chair Megan Thorn said those people she has spoken to have been quite positive.
Board member Jim Salsgiver said he’s run into some people who have had some questions but weren’t against the idea.
“I’m hopeful the postcards might help,” Thorn said.
For more information about the town office plans, to fill out the surveys, or to see extensive details about the plans, log on to https://dorsetvt.org and scroll down to the section labeled Raptor Lane Town Office Feasibility Info under Public Notices.
There are links to the surveys as well as details about the town office plans and the Raptor Lane information.